EQS-News: Shelly Group SE Convenes Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Shelly Group SE Convenes Annual General Meeting



27.05.2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Shelly Group SE Convenes Annual General Meeting



Sofia / Munich, 27 May 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, convenes its Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 June 2026 at 14.00 CEST / 15.00 EEST in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Further information can be found at: https://corporate.shelly.com/en/general-meetings?year=2026.



About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers.

The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in the regions of DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland), Iberia (Spain and Portugal), as well as in Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.

Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG), and is included in the SDAX.



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