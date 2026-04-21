Shelly Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166
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21.04.2026 19:15:04
EQS-News: Shelly Group SE publishes 2025 Investors Report as an established transparency format
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EQS-News: Shelly Group SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Shelly Group SE publishes 2025 Investors Report as an established transparency format
Shelly Group looks back on a strong financial year 2025: Group revenue increased by approximately 40% to EUR 149.7 million, while adjusted EBIT rose by 46.7% to EUR 37.8 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 25.3%. All regions delivered double-digit growth, underlining the continued international scaling of the business.
Growth was driven by the expansion of the sales organization, increased international market penetration, and a broader product portfolio. In the Professional segment, the network of installers expanded to more than 5,300.
For the 2026 financial year, the Management Board expects Group revenue in the range of EUR 195.0 million to EUR 205.0 million and EBIT between EUR 47.0 million and EUR 52.0 million.
The Investors Report 2025 is available at: Home > Publications > Financial Results.
Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems.
In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, Iberia, Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.
Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG), and is included in the SDAX.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
21.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2312390
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2312390 21.04.2026 CET/CEST
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