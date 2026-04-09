EQS-News: Shelly Group SE to Join Germany’s SDAX Small Cap Index

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Shelly Group SE to Join Germany’s SDAX Small Cap Index



09.04.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Shelly Group SE to Join Germany’s SDAX Small Cap Index



Sofia / Munich, 9 April 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group”), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, will be included in the SDAX and thereby become part of Germany’s Dax index family, effective 10 April 2026, as announced by the index provider STOXX as part of an index adjustment. The SDAX comprises the 70 largest companies in the German equity market below the DAX and MDAX, based on free float market capitalization and trading volume.

Shelly Group’s inclusion in the SDAX is the result of its consistently executed capital markets strategy. With its secondary listing in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2021, the commencement of trading on XETRA in April 2024, and the targeted increase in free float through placements by the company’s founders, Shelly Group has systematically built the foundation for index inclusion and now meets the relevant criteria for entry into the SDAX.



Dimitar Dimitrov, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Shelly Group SE, commented: “The inclusion in the SDAX marks a significant milestone for Shelly and confirms the consistent execution of our growth and capital markets strategy. When we first set this goal, it was ambitious – all the more reason we are pleased to have achieved it. We are proud to have been the first Bulgarian company to be admitted to trading on XETRA and now also the first Bulgarian company to be included in the SDAX.”



Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Shelly Group SE, added: “With our inclusion in the SDAX, Shelly enters a new phase in its capital markets development. The increased visibility among institutional investors and inclusion in index-based investment strategies are expected to further enhance the liquidity of our shares. Over the past years, we have deliberately worked to create the prerequisites for a broader international investor base and to strengthen Shelly Group’s positioning in the European capital markets. At the same time, we view the index inclusion as validation of our operational progress and as an incentive to continue executing on our growth trajectory.”

Shelly Group is among the dynamically growing providers of smart home and building automation solutions worldwide. In the 2025 financial year, the company generated consolidated revenues of EUR 149.7 million, representing growth of more than 40% year-over-year. For 2026, Shelly Group expects revenues in the range of EUR 195 million to EUR 205 million, continuing its growth trajectory.



About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in the regions of DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland), Iberia (Spain and Portugal), as well as in Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.



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