Shelly Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166
|
09.04.2026 09:00:04
EQS-News: Shelly Group SE to Join Germany’s SDAX Small Cap Index
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EQS-News: Shelly Group SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Shelly Group SE to Join Germany’s SDAX Small Cap Index
Shelly Group’s inclusion in the SDAX is the result of its consistently executed capital markets strategy. With its secondary listing in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2021, the commencement of trading on XETRA in April 2024, and the targeted increase in free float through placements by the company’s founders, Shelly Group has systematically built the foundation for index inclusion and now meets the relevant criteria for entry into the SDAX.
Shelly Group is among the dynamically growing providers of smart home and building automation solutions worldwide. In the 2025 financial year, the company generated consolidated revenues of EUR 149.7 million, representing growth of more than 40% year-over-year. For 2026, Shelly Group expects revenues in the range of EUR 195 million to EUR 205 million, continuing its growth trajectory.
Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in the regions of DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland), Iberia (Spain and Portugal), as well as in Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
09.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2305342
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2305342 09.04.2026 CET/CEST
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