EQS-News: Shelly Group Sees Growing Importance of Intelligent Building Automation Amid Increasing Summer Heatwaves

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Shelly Group Sees Growing Importance of Intelligent Building Automation Amid Increasing Summer Heatwaves



30.06.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

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Shelly Group Sees Growing Importance of Intelligent Building Automation Amid Increasing Summer Heatwaves



Intelligent control of cooling, shading and energy consumption is becoming increasingly important

Buildings account for around 40% of EU energy consumption; space cooling is among the fastest-growing energy uses

Shelly sees attractive long-term growth opportunities for open smart building solutions



Sofia / Munich, 30 June 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group”), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, expects the long-term importance of intelligent energy management and building automation to continue increasing as summer heatwaves become more frequent and more intense. While smart home technologies have traditionally been associated with optimizing heating systems, the intelligent control of cooling, shading and ventilation, combined with efficient energy management, is becoming increasingly important, particularly during the summer months.

According to the European Commission, buildings account for approximately 40% of total energy consumption in the European Union. Around 80% of the energy consumed in residential buildings is used for heating, cooling and domestic hot water. At the same time, the International Energy Agency (IEA) identifies space cooling as one of the fastest-growing energy applications worldwide in the building sector. Rising temperatures and increasingly frequent heatwaves are expected to further accelerate this trend in the years ahead.

Shelly Group’s solutions enable the intelligent control and automation of energy-intensive applications such as air conditioning systems, ventilation systems and automated shading, while continuously monitoring energy consumption. These include the Gen4 Series smart relays for automating electrical loads, the Shelly Pro line of energy meters for real-time electricity monitoring, and temperature and humidity sensors that enable demand-driven control of cooling and shading systems. Through deep integration with the energy management platforms of leading photovoltaic and battery storage system providers, Shelly solutions also enable the intelligent use of self-generated solar energy. Air conditioning systems, shading and other electrical loads can be automatically operated whenever excess solar power is available, increasing self-consumption and energy efficiency while enhancing occupant comfort. Thanks to open standards and broad compatibility, Shelly products can be seamlessly integrated into existing smart home ecosystems as well as professional building automation environments.



Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Shelly Group, commented: “The requirements placed on buildings are fundamentally changing. In addition to efficiently controlling heating systems, the intelligent management of cooling, shading and energy consumption is becoming increasingly important. Buildings will need not only to use energy efficiently, but also to manage it intelligently and automatically based on actual demand. During the summer months in particular, the combination of photovoltaic systems, battery storage and intelligent building automation creates new opportunities to maximize the use of locally generated renewable energy, reduce energy costs and improve occupant comfort. Our open product ecosystem enables exactly this level of intelligent connectivity in both residential and professional environments. We believe that the ongoing electrification of buildings, increasing energy efficiency requirements and growing demand for intelligent automation create attractive long-term growth opportunities for the building automation market.”

Shelly Group considers the structural trend toward intelligent, energy-efficient and connected buildings to be one of the key long-term growth drivers of its addressable market. With solutions for intelligent control of electrical loads, energy monitoring and the automation of lighting, shading, heating and cooling systems, the Company serves both residential customers and professional installers, system integrators and commercial applications. In particular, the intelligent retrofit of existing residential and commercial buildings offers significant potential to combine greater energy efficiency, improved comfort and enhanced sustainability.



About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems.

In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, Iberia, Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.

Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG), and is included in the SDAX.



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