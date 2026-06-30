Shelly Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166
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30.06.2026 11:00:03
EQS-News: Shelly Group Sees Growing Importance of Intelligent Building Automation Amid Increasing Summer Heatwaves
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EQS-News: Shelly Group SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Shelly Group Sees Growing Importance of Intelligent Building Automation Amid Increasing Summer Heatwaves
According to the European Commission, buildings account for approximately 40% of total energy consumption in the European Union. Around 80% of the energy consumed in residential buildings is used for heating, cooling and domestic hot water. At the same time, the International Energy Agency (IEA) identifies space cooling as one of the fastest-growing energy applications worldwide in the building sector. Rising temperatures and increasingly frequent heatwaves are expected to further accelerate this trend in the years ahead.
Shelly Group’s solutions enable the intelligent control and automation of energy-intensive applications such as air conditioning systems, ventilation systems and automated shading, while continuously monitoring energy consumption. These include the Gen4 Series smart relays for automating electrical loads, the Shelly Pro line of energy meters for real-time electricity monitoring, and temperature and humidity sensors that enable demand-driven control of cooling and shading systems. Through deep integration with the energy management platforms of leading photovoltaic and battery storage system providers, Shelly solutions also enable the intelligent use of self-generated solar energy. Air conditioning systems, shading and other electrical loads can be automatically operated whenever excess solar power is available, increasing self-consumption and energy efficiency while enhancing occupant comfort. Thanks to open standards and broad compatibility, Shelly products can be seamlessly integrated into existing smart home ecosystems as well as professional building automation environments.
Shelly Group considers the structural trend toward intelligent, energy-efficient and connected buildings to be one of the key long-term growth drivers of its addressable market. With solutions for intelligent control of electrical loads, energy monitoring and the automation of lighting, shading, heating and cooling systems, the Company serves both residential customers and professional installers, system integrators and commercial applications. In particular, the intelligent retrofit of existing residential and commercial buildings offers significant potential to combine greater energy efficiency, improved comfort and enhanced sustainability.
Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems.
In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, Iberia, Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.
Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG), and is included in the SDAX.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
30.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2355062
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2355062 30.06.2026 CET/CEST
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