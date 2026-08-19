Shelly Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166

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19.08.2026 11:00:04

EQS-News: Shelly Group Strengthens European Market Reach Through Partnership with Leading Technology Distributor ALSO

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Alliance
Shelly Group Strengthens European Market Reach Through Partnership with Leading Technology Distributor ALSO

19.08.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shelly Group Strengthens European Market Reach Through Partnership with Leading Technology Distributor ALSO 

  • Pan-European partnership provides access to ALSO’s extensive network of resellers, system integrators and professional installers
  • Collaboration combines distribution with joint marketing, technical training and sales enablement initiatives
  • Further supports Shelly’s international scaling strategy by strengthening its professional channel across Europe

Sofia / Munich, 19 August 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group”), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, is further executing its international scaling strategy by expanding its market reach across Europe. To this end, the Company has entered into a pan-European partnership with ALSO, Europe’s largest technology provider. The collaboration broadens Shelly’s access to ALSO’s extensive network of resellers, system integrators and professional installers while combining product distribution with joint marketing, technical training and sales enablement initiatives.

Shelly’s portfolio of smart home and smart building solutions will be available through ALSO’s dedicated IoT business and its broad European distribution ecosystem. The cooperation extends well beyond distribution and includes technical customer support, technical and sales training, webinars, digital lead-generation activities, participation in industry events, and joint marketing campaigns. Together, these initiatives are designed to support professional channel partners in successfully marketing, deploying and scaling Shelly solutions across residential, commercial and smart building applications.

The partnership complements Shelly’s established market position among consumers and its active DIY community by further expanding the Company’s professional channel across Europe. By broadening access to its solutions through ALSO’s extensive European partner network, Shelly is making it easier for installers, system integrators and resellers to source and deploy its products. The collaboration marks another step in the consistent execution of Shelly’s long-term international scaling strategy.

Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Shelly Group: “The professional market is becoming an increasingly important growth driver for Shelly. ALSO’s strong European channel organization enables us to make our solutions more accessible to installers, system integrators and resellers while complementing the vibrant community that has always been at the core of the Shelly ecosystem. Together, we are strengthening another important pillar of our long-term international growth strategy.”

About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems.

In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, Iberia, Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.

Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG), and is included in the SDAX.

Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

 


19.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95
EQS News ID: 2385208

 
End of News EQS News Service

2385208  19.08.2026 CET/CEST

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