|
14.06.2024 19:30:05
EQS-News: Shelly Group: Successful placement of shares with participation of BIT Capital for targeted increase in free float
|
EQS-News: Shelly Group AD
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Shelly Group: Successful placement of shares with participation of BIT Capital for targeted increase in free float
Following the admission to trading on XETRA as the first Bulgarian company, the placement of shares of the major shareholders is an essential component of the Company's capital market strategy. In the medium term, the Shelly Group aims to meet the key qualification criterion of market capitalization of freely tradable shares for inclusion in the SDAX. The total market capitalization of all Shelly shares now amounts to around EUR 650 million. The SDAX comprises the 70 largest companies by market capitalization below the MDAX and Dax in Deutsche Börse's index family.
As an owner-managed, independent asset manager specializing in technology equity funds, BIT Capital focuses on the most promising technology sectors and the world's leading companies in these areas. The long-term, actively managed investment strategies cover the entire spectrum of the technology industry, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the crypto ecosystem, and enable investors to benefit at any point in time from both the mass market viability of established technologies and the high development potential of emerging technologies such as AI and their leaps in adoption. The team brings together financial market experts, sector specialists, data engineers, software developers and digital entrepreneurs. BIT Capital's investment approach is characterized by the experience of the team around founder and CIO Jan Beckers. In the course of his entrepreneurial career, Jan Beckers has founded and built up more than 10 technology companies in various industries. In 2014, he was honored as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year. BIT Capital is an asset management company regulated by the German Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin.
Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group’s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
14.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group AD
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1925873
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1925873 14.06.2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allterco AD Registered Shs
|70,00
|-2,78%
