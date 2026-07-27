Shelly Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166
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27.07.2026 16:00:03
EQS-News: Shelly Group to acquire remaining stake of 24% in its Slovenian subsidiary Shelly Tech (previously GOAP d.o.o.)
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EQS-News: Shelly Group SE
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
Shelly Group to acquire remaining stake of 24% in its Slovenian subsidiary Shelly Tech (previously GOAP d.o.o.)
The exercise of the Call Option is the last stage of the acquisition of the Target Company based on an Option Agreement that was signed between Shelly and the Target Company’s shareholders and announced in January 2023.
The total purchase price for the 24%-stake under the exercised Call Option is EUR 948,939.02 as per calculations in accordance with the Option Agreement. The transfer of the shares is subject to further procedures that are expected to follow in the next weeks.
For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.
Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems.
In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, Iberia, Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States, and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.
Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG), and is included in the SDAX.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
27.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95
|EQS News ID:
|2370846
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2370846 27.07.2026 CET/CEST
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