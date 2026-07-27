Shelly Aktie

Shelly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.07.2026 16:00:03

EQS-News: Shelly Group to acquire remaining stake of 24% in its Slovenian subsidiary Shelly Tech (previously GOAP d.o.o.)

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
Shelly Group to acquire remaining stake of 24% in its Slovenian subsidiary Shelly Tech (previously GOAP d.o.o.)

27.07.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shelly Group to acquire remaining stake of 24% in its Slovenian subsidiary Shelly Tech (previously GOAP d.o.o.)

Sofia / Munich, 27 July 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group”), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, has exercised a Call Option for the acquisition of the remaining stake of 24 % of the share capital in its Slovenian IoT subsidiary Shelly Tech (previously trading as GOAP Racunalniški inženiring in avtomatizacija procesov d.o.o. Nova Gorica) (the “Target Company”).

The exercise of the Call Option is the last stage of the acquisition of the Target Company based on an Option Agreement that was signed between Shelly and the Target Company’s shareholders and announced in January 2023.

The total purchase price for the 24%-stake under the exercised Call Option is EUR 948,939.02 as per calculations in accordance with the Option Agreement. The transfer of the shares is subject to further procedures that are expected to follow in the next weeks.

For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.

About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems.

In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, Iberia, Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States, and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.

Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG), and is included in the SDAX.

Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


27.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95
EQS News ID: 2370846

 
End of News EQS News Service

2370846  27.07.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shelly

mehr Nachrichten