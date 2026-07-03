Vectron Systems Aktie

Vectron Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0KEXC / ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7

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03.07.2026 13:07:23

EQS-News: Shift4 Increases Shareholding in Vectron Systems AG to Over 95%

EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Shift4 Increases Shareholding in Vectron Systems AG to Over 95%

03.07.2026 / 13:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vectron Systems AG announces that its major shareholder, Arrow HoldCo GmbH, which is wholly owned by the U.S.-based Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR), has further increased its stake in the share capital of Vectron Systems AG. Following recent share purchases, Arrow HoldCo GmbH now holds more than 95% of the shares of Vectron Systems AG. Arrow HoldCo GmbH has informed Vectron Systems AG that it intends to carry out a squeeze-out under German stock corporation law in accordance with Sections 327a et seq. AktG and intends to shortly submit a transfer request pursuant to § 327a (1), sentence 1, AktG in order to effect the transfer of the minority shareholders’ shares to itself in exchange for an appropriate cash settlement.
Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Tobias Meister
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

03.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2359994

 
End of News EQS News Service

2359994  03.07.2026 CET/CEST

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