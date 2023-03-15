EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES CONVOCATION FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2023 (ENGLISCH)

15.03.2023 18:34:06

Sevenum, 15 March 2023. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE" or the "Company") has today published the convocation for the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on 26 April 2023 (the "AGM").

The AGM materials (including the convocation notice, the agenda with the explanatory notes thereto as well as other relevant documentation) are available on the corporate website of the Company (http://shop-apotheke-europe.com) under Investor Relations / General Meeting / Annual General Meeting 2023 and via the link: http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/hauptversammlung/

Among other things, shareholders at this year's AGM will vote on the Company's name change, the appointment of a new CEO and the 2022 Annual Report.

The AGM is scheduled to take place on 26 April 2023 starting at 10:00 CEST, and will take place as a hybrid meeting, meaning that shareholders are given the option to either participate in the AGM (i) in person at the Company's headquarters, Erik de Rodeweg 11-13, Sevenum, the Netherlands or (ii) virtually, through the online platform provided by the Companys service provider Better Orange IR & HV AG (such platform the "Online Platform").

Taking into consideration that the Covid-19 virus may still pose a health risk for shareholders and employees of the Company, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders to take part in the AGM via the Online Platform and not to attend the AGM in person.


For further information please contact us at:

General AGM related matters:
Rens Jan Kramer
Telephone: +31 6 46 18 67 23
Email: rensjan.kramer@shop-apotheke.com


Trade and public media:
Sven Schirmer
Mobile: +49 152 28 50 63 61
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

Financial media:
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Mobile: +49 151 46 53 13 17
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

 


Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Niederlande
Telefon: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-Mail: Investor.Relations@shop-apotheke.com
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07
Indizes: SDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
