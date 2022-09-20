EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: New Italian distribution centre fully operational.

EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Expansion/Miscellaneous

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: New Italian distribution centre fully operational.



20.09.2022

Sevenum, September 20, 2022. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE looks back on the successful opening of its new distribution centre in Milan, Italy. After the first package had left the site on July 4, the official inauguration ceremony took place last Friday along with the management and the Italian employees on site.

As officially announced earlier this year, 100% of all orders from customers in Italy are being processed via the new Italian distribution centre as of August 1, 2022. In order to ensure the best possible service for customers, the company is now also co-operating with the Italian postal service, Poste Italiane, in addition to its previous shipping partner BRT Bartolini.

"We are particularly proud that from now on we will be able to deliver all orders to our customers in Italy within 24 to 48 hours," states Marco Rigon, Operations Manager Logistics. "With our new logistics, we are also well equipped for the future. By 2026, the processing of 7.5 million orders combined with a storage capacity of 43,000 shipments will be possible."

Recently, on September 16, the Milan distribution centre was inaugurated - on site, the management of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE reflected on the successful last months. CEO Stefan Feltens comments: "We are very happy about the opening of our new location. The Italian market holds a lot of potential for us in the future, so it was a valuable strategic step to offer our customers an even better and faster service locally."

Massimiliano Grigolini, Director Country Management Italy, adds: "The new distribution centre is the key to fast delivery in Italy. From Milan, we can operate even more effectively and will be able to offer same-day deliveries in the future. Additionally, we can proudly state that the overall time schedule up to the opening has been met. Personally, I am very satisfied regarding the work and commitment of everyone involved in this extremely important project for SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE! A big praise goes to my competent team."

The new Milan site is already showing results, reducing CO2 emissions and, as expected, supporting SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's fast-growing Italian operations the Net Promoter Score (NPS), a key figure that provides information about the satisfaction of a company's customers, for the Italian web shop is currently 82, which is 10 points higher in comparison to the previous month.





ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europes leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, more than 8.6 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services. In preparation for the introduction of the electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company is continuously expanding in the area of digital health services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.