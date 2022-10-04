EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE presents its NET ZERO Strategy 2040 at this year's Retail Media Summit.

EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Sustainability

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE presents its NET ZERO Strategy 2040 at this year's Retail Media Summit.



04.10.2022 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE presents its NET ZERO Strategy 2040 at this year's Retail Media Summit.

Sevenum, October 4, 2022. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's fourth Retail Media Summit took place last Thursday for the first time as a hybrid event in Dusseldorf. On this occasion Anna Toennessen, Associate Director, Sustainable Development, presented the companys NET-ZERO Sustainability Strategy to the attending pharmaceutical manufacturers

The company has been climate neutral since autumn 2020 by offsetting carbon emissions in Scope 1 and 2, including emissions in logistics, packaging, employee travel, marketing and IT. Now, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is taking the next step and publicly committing to bringing emissions along the entire value chain including product emissions to net zero by 2040. The company is setting a minimum target for CO2 reduction within a certain timeframe as well as the step-by-step refinement of climate protection projects that recapture CO2 from the atmosphere and bind it in the long term.

CEO Stefan Feltens elaborates on taking this step: "As the leading online pharmacy in Europe, our mission is to enable everyone to live the healthiest life possible. Of course, this is only achievable on an equally healthy planet. We want to show holistically and transparently how we approach this critically important topic and what actions must follow this commitment. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is fully committed to doing its part in decarbonizing our economy."

Taking a look at the already achieved goals for sustainable development under the UN Agenda 2030, such as the conversion of the logistics sites to 100% renewable energy, it is very likely that SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will meet the specific goals it set for 2025 as early as this year. The online pharmacy has achieved an 80% reduction in direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1 and 2) compared to 2020. While initial Scope 3 reduction initiatives such as zero-emission supply options have already been launched, efforts going forward will be equally focused on the upstream supply chain and expanding CO2 reductions at suppliers.

To help illustrate the NET-ZERO Sustainability Strategy on the product level, Anna Toennessen showcased a cross-company pilot project with one of the largest suppliers and the provider of automated carbon software. This program is about measuring, monitoring and reducing the ecological footprint; in a so-called life cycle assessment, the emissions of an OTC product are exemplarily calculated along the entire production chain, including use, disposal and end-of-life.

Anna Toennessen adds: "It's great to drive de-carbonisation across company and industry boundaries. Only if we succeed in reducing emissions along the entire value chain, can we achieve our ambitious NET ZERO target. We are confident that we can de-couple our economic growth from CO2 emissions."

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europes leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, more than 8.6 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services. In preparation for the introduction of the electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company is continuously expanding in the area of digital health services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.