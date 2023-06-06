EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE PROMOTED TO THE MDAX.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE PROMOTED TO THE MDAX.



06.06.2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 6 June 2023. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will be promoted to the MDAX, the leading German stock index for mid-sized companies, following the latest index review by global index provider STOXX Ltd.

Effective 19 June 2023, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE will be among the 50 largest listed companies in Germany based on free float market capitalisation, just behind the top 40 companies in the DAX.

Jasper Eenhorst, CFO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, commented on the promotion to the MDAX: "The inclusion in the MDAX is a testament to our sustainable growth strategy and the tireless efforts of our teams. We are excited about the further strengthening of our position in the capital market and look forward to continued success."



ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is the leading and fast-growing online pharmacy in Europe, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 150,000 products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products, prescription drugs, high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition as well as other healthcare-related assortments. Currently, around 10 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services. In preparation for the full introduction of the electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company is continuously expanding in the area of digital health services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE (Redcare Pharmacy N.V.) has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.