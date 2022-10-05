EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE, GROWING FAST AND IMPROVING THE BOTTOM LINE.

EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE, GROWING FAST AND IMPROVING THE BOTTOM LINE.



05.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Non-Rx sales growth 22% in Q3 (9M 18%).

Total sales growth 20% to EUR 285 million in Q3 (9M 14% to EUR 877M).

Customer Net Promoter Score (NPS) again at record level well above 70.

Active customer base grew 0.2 million in Q3 to 8.9 million (YTD increase 1 million).

Positive adj. EBITDA margin expected for Q3.

Adoption of eRx in Germany is progressing steadily.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 5 October 2022. According to preliminary figures, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPEs non-Rx sales, currently comprising the majority of the business and accounting for around 90% of total sales, increased by 22% year over year in Q3 2022 to 252M. Total sales increased by 20% year over year to EUR 285M, with Rx sales at EUR 33 million (+4% year over year). The active customer base continued to grow up 0.2 million in Q3 and 1 million YTD to 8.9 million at the end of September; this is 1.5 million higher compared to September last year. The measure of customer satisfaction NPS (net promoter score) was again well above 70. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE achieved another quarter of strong performance in the logistic and pharmacy processes at Sevenum. In Italy, a significant improvement of the NPS was achieved after the opening of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPEs new distribution centre in Milan this summer, shortening delivery times.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPEs CEO, Stefan Feltens, comments: We had another very successful quarter, gaining market share in each of our seven countries. This achievement was the result of our focus on customer needs and excellent execution. Simultaneously, the adoption of eRx in Germany rose; the number of e-scripts doubled from 70k in both July and August to more than 140k in September.

CFO, Jasper Eenhorst, adds: We balanced growth, cost savings, and the bottom line. While we successfully continued to grow fast, we achieved a notable quarter over quarter increase in profitability. We now expect a positive adjusted EBITDA for the total group in Q3.

At the start of the year, the Group provided guidance for 15% to 25% sales growth for the ongoing non-Rx business for full-year 2022, and has constantly delivered on this guidance. In Q3, non-Rx sales expanded by 22% year over year, with 21% growth in the DACH segment (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), and 25% in the International segment (Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Italy).

Sales in DACH increased from EUR 189 million in Q3 2021 to EUR 224 million in Q3 2022, with Rx sales in Germany in Q3 at EUR 33 million (Q3 2021: EUR 32M). In International, sales rose by 25% from EUR 48 million last year to EUR 61M. Total Group sales increased by 20% to EUR 285 million in Q3 (Q3 2021: EUR 238M). Year-to-date (9M), total sales grew 14% to EUR 877 million (9M 2021: EUR 772M).

On 1 September, the roll-out of e-prescriptions (eRx) started in Westfalen-Lippe. Following the test phase that ended successfully this summer with all criteria met by mid-July, the roll-out is a significant next step in the countrywide adoption of electronic prescriptions in Germany. In Q1, the average number of daily electronic prescriptions across Germany was around 70, in Q2 around 400, and in the last week of September more than 6,000.

The Management Board of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE reiterates its guidance for the ongoing business to grow non-Rx sales by 15% to 25% in the full year 2022, and to achieve an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of -1.5% to 1.5%.

All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. will release the Interim Report for Q3 2022 on 31 October 2022.

