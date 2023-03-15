EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE TO APPOINT OLAF HEINRICH AS NEW CEO.

EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE TO APPOINT OLAF HEINRICH AS NEW CEO.



15.03.2023 / 18:33 CET/CEST

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 15 March 2023. The Supervisory Board of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has appointed Olaf Heinrich as new CEO as of 1 August 2023, subject to approval by the AGM. In this position, he will succeed Stefan Feltens, who will retire after the expiration of his current 4-year term on 26 April 2023.

Björn Söder, chairman of the SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPEs Supervisory Board: "On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I am delighted to welcome Olaf Heinrich to SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. With his extensive experience in the European online pharmacy industry and his broad network nationally and internationally, we are convinced that he is the right person to lead SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE into its next phase of growth and to further strengthen its position as the leading e-pharmacy in Europe."

Born in Hamburg, Olaf worked for the online pharmacy DocMorris from 2008 until 2020, initially as a member of the Management Board. Just under a year later, he became CEO. As a team player with years of experience working at board level in a listed company, he has a deep understanding of the digitalisation of the healthcare systems. As member of the European Association of E-Pharmacies (EAEP) he is known to SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPEs management for the last 15 years.

"I am very excited to join SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, an industry leader in the online pharmacy market," says Olaf Heinrich. "I am impressed by the growth and value SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has created for its customers and its shareholders over the past years. It is a pleasure for me to lead such a strong company and, together with the team, to generate additional value and to further grow SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPES online business."

In accordance with Dutch law, Olaf Heinrich will be proposed to be appointed as a member of the managing board by the next general shareholders' meeting of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. which will be held on 26 April 2023.

Olaf Heinrich will support SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE as an advisor even before his official start on 1 August 2023 to get familiarised with his future tasks.