EQS-News: Siemens and KION partner to shape the supply chains of the future

EQS-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Siemens and KION partner to shape the supply chains of the future (news with additional features)



16.04.2026 / 10:09 CET/CEST

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Siemens and KION partner to shape the supply chains of the future

The partnership strengthens the resilience of supply chains and warehouses

Siemens’ new simulation technology is being deployed in Europe for the first time

KION and Siemens announce data collaboration



Hannover, April 16, 2026 – Siemens and KION are making supply chains and warehouses future-ready with AI, automation and simulation technologies. The two companies have entered into a strategic partnership to digitalize complex intralogistics processes. The goal is to make operations more predictable and flexible, while improving productivity and resilience. The partnership centers on intelligent warehouses in which the digital and physical worlds converge. On-site cameras and sensors capture vast amounts of data, which is analyzed by artificial intelligence (AI). This data forms the basis of a digital twin for individual machines, entire systems and complete warehouses, enabling end-to-end process simulations. That means logistics companies can virtually test how changes to warehouse layouts impact overall throughput. As part of the partnership, KION will be the first company in Europe to use Siemens’ new Digital Twin Composer software. The solution enables multiple processes to be simulated in parallel and in real time – unlocking a previously unattainable level of efficiency and flexibility.

“Supply chains today have to be efficient, but above all resilient,” said Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board at Siemens AG and CEO of Siemens Digital Industries. “Together with KION, we are using a comprehensive digital twin and industrial AI to turn the warehouse from a physical hub into the digital nerve center of the supply chain – laying the foundation for greater resilience and flexibility.”

“As The Supply Chain Solutions Company, KION orchestrates end-to-end solutions for its customers within warehouses and factories, and eventually across the entire supply chain. With Siemens as a strategic partner, KION is strengthening its ability to combine the digital and physical worlds at scale. This takes our digital twin-based solutions to a new level,” said Rob Smith, CEO of KION GROUP AG.

Siemens first introduced Digital Twin Composer in January at CES in Las Vegas. The software acts as a modular toolkit for an AI-powered digital twin of factories and logistics. It allows users to create a new digital twin of their products, production facilities or processes and completely optimize it in the Industrial Metaverse, all powered by industrial AI, simulation and physical real-time information. Once a warehouse is operational, the Digital Twin Composer serves as a toolbox for continuously improving operations. The solution enables companies to rapidly simulate all aspects of their product or production data – both virtual and physical – in a secure, managed high-fidelity 3D experience, throughout the lifecycle of the product, process or facility.

KION maps the planning, implementation and operation of its logistics solutions in its own software environment. Based on Siemens’ PLM software Teamcenter and the creation of a digital twin, KION manages logistics solutions across their entire lifecycle. This allows companies to simulate warehouses and processes early on, make data-driven decisions and optimize operations by testing changes virtually before implementation.

As part of their collaboration, Siemens and KION have agreed to exchange selected industrial data. KION contributes operational data and domain expertise from complex warehouse environments. This will accelerate the deployment of AI-enabled solutions in warehouses and supply chains. This typifies the data partnerships bringing Siemens closer to realizing an Industrial Foundation Model that will scale the benefits of industrial AI across industrial processes and domains.

The Companies

KION is shaping world trade – globally, regionally, locally – and ensures that its customers’ supply chains reach their full potential: efficient, smart, sustainable, and reliable with real-time traceability and high delivery speed. The company’s full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, integrated automation technologies, AI-based solutions, and software as well as all related services. KION’s supply chain solutions enable the smooth flow of materials and information in our customers’ warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries worldwide. The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2024. Based on revenue for the year 2024, KION is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. In the warehouse automation market, KION is the world’s leading provider based on 2024 revenue. At the end of 2025, more than 2.0 million industrial trucks of KION were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.3 billion in the 2025 financial year.

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Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

(cs)

Disclaimer

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ significantly from the results that are currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in economic or industry-specific conditions, changes in the market environment or political situation, changes in domestic or international legislation, interest rate or exchange rate fluctuations, legal disputes and investigations, and the availability of financial resources. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements in this release.

Further information for media representatives



Dr. Christopher Spies

Director Group Communications

Cell +49 (0)151 14 06 52 27

christopher.spies@kiongroup.com



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Director Investor Relations

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raj.junginger@kiongroup.com





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Hannah Arnal

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hannah.arnal@siemens.com

Website: www.siemens.com