17.11.2022 18:00:05

EQS-News: Significantly positive sales development at the Highlight Group

EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Significantly positive sales development at the Highlight Group

17.11.2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Significantly positive sales development at the Highlight Group

  • Consolidated sales increased by 24.4% to CHF 386.1 million compared to the previous year.
  • EBIT amounts to CHF 1.0 million.
  • The equity ratio was 28.1% as of September 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021: 29.1%).

Pratteln, November 17, 2022 The Highlight Groups consolidated sales developed positively.

Group development in the third quarter of 2022

  • At CHF 386.1 million, consolidated revenue was up CHF 75.7 million on the figure for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher sales in the Film segment.
     
  • Group operating expenses increased by CHF 28.7 million to CHF 438.3 million as a result of production.
     
  • EBIT decreased to CHF 1.0 million (previous year CHF 12.4 million) due to production-related Group operating expenses.
     
  • The equity ratio decreased slightly compared to the previous year from 29.1% to 28.1%.

The quarterly statement as of September 30, 2022 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.
 

The Highlight Group at a glance    
Group figures in line with IFRS    
       
CHF million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change in %
Sales 386.1 310.4 24.4
EBIT 1.0 12.4 n/a
Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)		 -12.0 2.3 n/a
Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -12.3 2.1 n/a
Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.22 0.04 n/a
Segment sales   (Restated)   
Film 272.1 183.4 48.4
Sports and Event (Restated) 114.0 127.0 -10.3
Segment earnings   (Restated)   
Film 12.2 10.0 22.6
Sports and Event(Restated) -6.5 6.9 n/a
       
CHF million Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Change in %
Total assets 605.9 674.5 -10.2
Equity 170.3 196.1 -13.2
Equity ratio (%) 28.1 29.1 -1.0 points
Current financial liabilities 106.0 190.6 -44.4
Cash and cash equivalents 29.5 48.3 -39.0
 
The Board of Directors of the Highlight Group has decided to combine the Sports (Group company Sport1 Medien AG) and Sports- and Event-Marketing (Group companies TEAM Group & Highlight Event AG) segments in the Sports and Event segment as of January 1, 2022.
 
           
For further information:      
       
Highlight Communications AG      
Investor Relations      
Netzibodenstrasse 23b      
4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland      
Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91      
e-mail: ir@hlcom.ch      
             

 


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1490731

 
