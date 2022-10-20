EQS-News: Siltronic AG: EIB supports development of Siltronics next generation of silicon wafers

|
EIB supports development of Siltronics next generation of silicon wafers
EIB supports development of Siltronics next generation of silicon wafers
Munich, October 20, 2022 The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a 200 million loan to Siltronic AG, one of the worlds leading silicon wafer manufacturers and a key supplier to most leading semiconductor companies. The investment is earmarked for research and development of the next generation of hyperpure silicon wafers and ingots, and for the upgrade of silicon wafer production in Freiberg, Saxony.
Silicon wafers are the foundation of the modern semiconductor industry and the basis for chips in all electronic applications, be it computers, smartphones, electric cars or wind turbines.
Siltronic is the worlds fourth-largest silicon wafer manufacturer with a global market share of around 13% and is the technology leader for hyperpure silicon wafers, with production sites in Germany, Singapore and the United States.
This EIB operation supports the only major silicon wafer supplier outside Asia, financing key investments in the EU semiconductor value chain and strengthening the competitiveness of the EU semiconductor industry.
EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, who is responsible for EIB projects in Germany, said: We are proud to be part of a project that secures the highest level of technological proficiency for the European Union. We view Siltronic as a company of strategic importance for Europe. As the project will be implemented in Freiberg and Burghausen, it will secure jobs in Saxony and Bavaria.
Christoph von Plotho, CEO of Siltronic AG, said: We are pleased to step up our research and development in Germany with the support of the EIB. This will strengthen our global market position for specialty silicon wafer products and help expand our footprint in Europe.
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. The EIBs activities focus on the following priority areas: climate and environment, development, innovation and skills, small and medium-sized businesses, infrastructure and cohesion. The EIB works closely with other EU institutions to foster European integration, promote the development of the European Union and support EU policies
Contact:
Dr. Rupert Krautbauer
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: +49 (0)89 8564 3133
E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com
Company profile:
Siltronic is one of the worlds largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers and partner to many leading semiconductor companies. The company operates production sites in Asia, Europe and the USA. Siltronic develops and manufactures silicon wafers in diameters of up to 300 mm. Silicon wafers form the basis for modern microelectronics and nanoelectronics and are a key component in semiconductor chips driving computers, smart phones, navigation systems and many other applications. Siltronic AG employs around 4,300 people and has been a stock-listed company in Germany (Prime Standard) since 2015. The Siltronic AG stock is listed on both the MDAX and TecDAX.
