EQS-News: Siltronic AG's Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a clear majority

EQS-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Siltronic AG's Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a clear majority



08.05.2026 / 15:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

Siltronic AG

Einsteinstraße 172

81677 Munich

www.siltronic.com

Siltronic AG's Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a clear majority

Munich, Germany, May 8, 2026 – At today’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Siltronic AG (SDAX/TecDAX: WAF) approved all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board by a clear majority. Among other things, the Annual General Meeting granted discharge to the current members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the past financial year and approved the audited Compensation Report for the 2025 financial year.

The Annual General Meeting was held virtually, with approximately 76 percent of the voting share capital represented. The CEO's speech was broadcast on the company website, where it is currently available on demand.

In his speech, CEO Dr. Michael Heckmeier reviewed the development of Siltronic AG in the 2025 financial year and provided an outlook on the company’s future development: “Despite a persistently challenging market environment, Siltronic demonstrated its resilience in 2025 and achieved solid profitability. Through a consistent package of measures to manage costs and liquidity, we have further increased our operational and financial flexibility. At the same time, we continue to invest in growth – research, development and innovation remain a key focus of our activities even in these challenging times. With the new fab in Singapore, we are creating an additional strategic lever for a significant increase in profitability once demand recovers and volumes rise substantially. Siltronic is therefore clearly positioned to benefit from the structural growth drivers of the semiconductor industry.”

The documents and voting results for the Annual General Meeting are available at https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html.

Upcoming dates:

July 30, 2026 Interim Report

October 29, 2026 Q3 2026 quarterly statement

Contact:

Verena Stütze

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel.: +49 89 8564 3133

investor.relations@siltronic.com

Company profile:

As one of the world’s leading providers of high-tech wafer solutions, Siltronic is globally oriented and operates production facilities in Asia, Europe and the US. Wafers are the foundation of the modern semiconductor industry and the basis for chips in all applications of digital life – from servers and computers to smartphones, electric cars and wind turbines. Operating internationally and highly customer-oriented, the company consistently focuses on quality, technology, innovative strength, and operational excellence. Siltronic AG employs around 4,300 people worldwide and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2015. Siltronic AG shares are included in both the SDAX and TecDax stock market indices.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the Executive Board of Siltronic AG. These statements can be identified by wording such as "expect", "want", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "strive", "estimate", and "will" or similar terms. Although we assume that the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will prove to be correct. These assumptions may contain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that can cause such discrepancies include changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of products that compete with our own products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. Siltronic does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, nor does it assume any responsibility to do so.

This press release includes supplementary financial indicators that either are or may be so-called alternative performance indicators that are not clearly defined in the relevant financial reporting framework. In assessing the financial position and performance of Siltronic, these supplementary financial indicators should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to those presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with the relevant financial reporting framework. Other companies that present or report alternative performance indicators with similar names may calculate them differently. Explanations of the key financial figures used are available in the Annual Report of Siltronic AG.

Due to rounding, some of the figures presented in this press release as well as in other reports may not add up exactly to the stated totals and percentages presented may not accurately reflect the absolute values to which they relate.

This press release is a quarterly Group statement in accordance with Section 53 of the Exchange Rules for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.