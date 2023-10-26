|
EQS-News: Siltronic in Q3 2023 with an expected moderate development, annual outlook confirmed and specified
Siltronic in Q3 2023 with an expected moderate development, annual outlook confirmed and specified
- In Q3 sales declined to EUR 349.1 million due to the negative industry trend, as anticipated – a slight improvement expected in Q4
- Despite a significant volume decrease sales prices remain stable
- EBITDA margin at 28.4 percent in Q3 2023, after nine months at 29.6 percent
- Outlook for 2023 confirmed and specified: Group sales 15 to 17 percent below previous year; EBITDA margin expected to be between 28 and 30 percent at the upper end of the range communicated in July
Munich, Germany, October 26, 2023 – As expected, the business performance of Siltronic AG (SDAX/TecDAX: WAF) in Q3 2023 was marked by weaker demand from the semiconductor industry. Quarterly sales were EUR 349.1 million, 13.5 percent lower than the previous quarter (Q2 2023: EUR 403.7 million). Despite a noticeable decline in wafer volumes, sales prices continued to be stable. Thanks to this development, the EBITDA margin in the reporting quarter remained at a solid level of 28.4 percent and even reached 29.6 percent after nine months. As the Executive Board expects a slight improvement in Q4 compared to Q3, the annual outlook is confirmed and specified within the communicated range: Group sales for the financial year 2023 are expected to be between 15 and 17 percent below the previous year's value (exchange rate EUR/USD 1.10), and the EBITDA margin is expected to reach a value between 28 and 30 percent.
Driven by the megatrends artificial intelligence, digitalization, and electromobility, Siltronic is preparing for the next growth phase. The company is well-prepared for this with the expansion of global production capacities in Singapore and investments to improve the product mix in Freiberg.
"Despite the expected decline in wafer demand, Siltronic achieved a solid EBITDA margin of 28.4 percent in Q3. Thanks to the continued stable sales prices for our wafers, we are confident in achieving a respectable EBITDA margin between 28 and 30 percent for the full year. To further support the expected growth in the semiconductor industry in the coming years, we are investing in our new fab in Singapore and are close to producing the first wafers," commented Dr. Michael Heckmeier, CEO of Siltronic AG, on the development.
Business Development in Q3 2023
Siltronic generated sales of EUR 349.1 million in Q3 2023, down by 13.5 percent compared to the previous quarter (Q2 2023: EUR 403.7 million). After nine months, the company reported sales of EUR 1,157.2 million, down 13.2 percent year-on-year (Q1-Q3 2022: EUR 1,333.2 million). This development was due to the lower wafer area sold. Sales prices remained stable compared to the previous periods and FX changes also had no significant impact.
Cost of sales decreased by 9.7 percent in Q3 2023 compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 2.7 percent in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the period January to September 2022. The decline in sales was more pronounced than the reduction in cost of sales, both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year. In the quarterly comparison, this is mainly due to increased depreciation. In a year-on-year comparison, the most important reasons for the disproportionately low reduction in cost of sales are a reduced dilution of fixed costs, higher depreciation and cost increases in labor costs, raw materials and supplies. As a result, the gross profit fell by EUR 25.4 million compared to the previous quarter and by EUR 151.9 million compared to the previous year. The gross margin fell from 33.4 percent to 25.3 percent year-on-year. Q3 includes positive currency effects of EUR 9.9 million (Q2 2023: EUR 6.3 million), which are shown in the balance of other operating income and expenses.
EBITDA in Q3 was EUR 99.1 million and thus EUR 19.5 million below the previous quarter (Q2 2023: EUR 118.6 million). The EBITDA margin remained at a good level of 28.4 percent (Q2 2023: 29.4 percent). After nine months, Siltronic reported EBITDA of EUR 342.8 million (Q1-Q3 2022: EUR 503.5 million - comparable: EUR 453.5 million) and an EBITDA margin of 29.6 percent (Q1-Q3 2022: 37.8 percent - comparable: 34.0 percent). It should be noted that a one-off termination fee of EUR 50.0 million was received in Q1 2022 as a result of the failed tender offer by GlobalWafers.
Due to the lower EBITDA and higher depreciation and amortisation, EBIT amounted to EUR 46.4 million in Q3 (Q2 2023: EUR 70.3 million) and to EUR 194.5 million after the first nine months (Q1-Q3 2022: EUR 370.8 million). Net profit for the quarter was EUR 35.1 million (Q2 2023: EUR 61.4 million) and earnings per share were EUR 1.10 (Q2 2023: EUR 1.83). Net income for the period from January to September was EUR 169.0 million (Q1-Q3 2022: EUR 315.8 million) and earnings per share of EUR 5.13 after EUR 9.46 in the same period of the previous year.
Continued good balance sheet quality as a basis for financing investments
"Our balance sheet reflects a favourable equilibrium, as about half of our capital is equity. The financing of our new fab in Singapore is based on a broad foundation. This consists of high customer prepayments, which were negotiated within the framework of the long-term agreements concluded. In addition, the financing is based on Siltronic's sustainable and solid cash flows and the concluded debt financing," adds Claudia Schmitt, CFO of Siltronic AG.
In view of the Q3 2023 development, which is in line with expectations, the Executive Board has confirmed the full-year guidance communicated in H1 2023 and confirmed it at the upper end of the range. Even though the end of the weaker demand due to inventory corrections by chip manufacturers and their customers is not expected in Q4 2023, sales in Q4 2023 are expected to be higher than in Q3. Therefore, Siltronic continues to expect wafer volumes to decline by around 15 percent year-on-year in 2023. Sales prices are expected to remain stable. Accordingly, the full-year guidance has been concretised and group sales are now expected to be 15 to 17 percent (exchange rate EUR/USD: 1.10) below the previous year's record level of EUR 1,805.0 million. We expect that the increased inventories will also have an impact into the year 2024.
The EBITDA margin in 2023 is also forecast to be significantly lower at 28 to 30 percent, but at the upper end of the range guided in July. In addition to the reduced sales volume, which at the same time leads to a lower dilution of fixed costs, higher costs of less than EUR 40 million due to Inflation as well as the aforementioned one-time effect from the previous year contribute to the decline. The stronger euro year-on-year is weighing on the operating result, but Siltronic can expect a positive result from currency hedges in 2023, after a negative contribution in the previous year. The tax rate is expected to be around 15 percent in 2023.
As already communicated in H1 2023, capital expenditure including intangible assets is expected to be at a level of approximately EUR 1.3 billion (2022: EUR 1,074 million). In 2024, Capital expenditure including intangible assets is expected to decrease significantly by more than half. Depreciation is expected to be around EUR 200 million in the financial year.
Megatrends such as artificial intelligence, digitalisation and electromobility form the basis for the expected medium- to long-term growth spurt
Due to the rapidly increasing number of end applications based on megatrends such as artificial intelligence, digitalisation and electromobility, which will lead to a noticeable increase in wafer demand, Siltronic sees great growth potential in the medium and long term. The company is systematically preparing for this by investing heavily in its global production network. The main focus of expenditure is on building up new production capacities in Singapore (FabNext). Siltronic has also invested heavily in improving its product mix. For example, the extension of the crystal pulling hall in Freiberg was successfully inaugurated in September.
Overview of forecast changes
Siltronic AG – Key financial figures Q3 2023
Conference call for analysts and investors
The Executive Board of Siltronic AG will hold a conference call with analysts and investors (in English only) on October 26, 2023 at 10:00 am (CET). This call will be streamed via the Internet. The audio webcast will be available live as well as on demand on Siltronic’s website.
The Q3 quarterly statement and the latest investor presentation are also published on the Siltronic website.
Verena Stütze
Company profile:
Siltronic AG is one of the world's leading producers of hyperpure silicon wafers and has been a partner to many major semiconductor manufacturers for decades. Siltronic is globally oriented and operates production facilities in Asia, Europe and the USA. Silicon wafers are the foundation of the modern semiconductor industry and the basis for chips in all electronic applications - from computers and smartphones to electric cars and wind turbines. The international company is highly customer-oriented and focused on quality, precision, innovation and growth. Siltronic AG employs around 4,500 people worldwide and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2015. Siltronic AG shares are included in both the SDAX and TecDax stock market indices.
Financial information – pursuant to IFRS, unaudited
Siltronic AG – Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
Siltronic AG - Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Siltronic AG - Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Additional financial information
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the Executive Board of Siltronic AG. These statements can be identified by wording such as "expect", "want", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "strive", "estimate", and "will" or similar terms. Although we assume that the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will prove to be correct. These assumptions may contain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that can cause such discrepancies include changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of products that compete with our own products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. Siltronic does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, nor does it assume any responsibility to do so.
This press release includes supplementary financial indicators that either are or may be so-called alternative performance indicators that are not clearly defined in the relevant financial reporting framework. In assessing the financial position and performance of Siltronic, these supplementary financial indicators should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to those presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with the relevant financial reporting framework. Other companies that present or report alternative performance indicators with similar names may calculate them differently. Explanations of the key financial figures used are available in the Annual Report of Siltronic AG.
Due to rounding, some of the figures presented in this press release as well as in other reports may not add up exactly to the stated totals and percentages presented may not accurately reflect the absolute values to which they relate.
This press release is a quarterly Group statement in accordance with Section 53 of the Exchange Rules for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
