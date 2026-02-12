EQS-News: Siltronic releases its guidance for financial year 2026

EQS-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Siltronic releases its guidance for financial year 2026



12.02.2026 / 17:08 CET/CEST

Group sales expected to be in the mid-single-digit percent range below the previous year at an assumed exchange rate of EUR/USD 1.18

(2025 preliminary: EUR 1,347 million)

EBITDA margin projected within the range of 20 to 24 percent

Headwinds from unfavorable exchange rates, declining 200 mm business, continued price pressure outside long-term agreements, and the SD line closure[1]

Munich, Germany, February 12, 2026 - Siltronic AG (SDAX/TecDAX: WAF) has just released its guidance for financial year 2026 via an ad hoc announcement.

The Executive Board continues to expect a challenging market landscape in 2026, characterized by negative exchange rate effects as well as ongoing price pressure outside existing long-term agreements. While the end markets for 300 mm wafers are growing, Siltronic expects a decline in 200 mm wafers this year due to stronger inventory reduction by customers in the power segment. In addition, the closure of the SD line will affect the full financial year for the first time. In this context, the Executive Board expects sales to be in the mid-single-digit percent range below the previous year (2025 preliminary: EUR 1,347 million), with a subdued start into the year. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of EUR/USD 1.18 (previous year: EUR/USD 1.13). On a comparable basis – i.e., excluding exchange rate effects and the SD line closure – sales are expected to be roughly in line with the previous year.

“2026 will still be a challenging year, even though AI-driven end markets are clearly supporting our 300 mm volume. However, the positive developments in the memory segment have not yet fully reached the wafer industry:

Many of our customers are currently benefiting from high prices while simultaneously being capacity-constrained – and these bottlenecks are also slowing growth in individual end markets such as smartphones and PCs,” explains Dr. Michael Heckmeier, CEO of Siltronic AG.

The EBITDA margin is expected to be in a range of 20 to 24 percent (2025 preliminary: 23.5 percent).

As previously communicated, depreciation will increase significantly in 2026 due to investments in the 300 mm business. The Executive Board anticipates a range between EUR 490 and 520 million. As a result, operating profit (EBIT) will be significantly below the previous year (2025 preliminary: EUR -26 million).

Capex will again be substantially reduced and is expected to be between EUR 180 and 220 million (2025 preliminary: EUR 369 million). Since payments for capital expenditure will noticeably exceed this level, net cash flow is expected to be in the range of the previous year (2025 preliminary: EUR -85 million).

The full and audited Annual Report 2025 will be published on March 12, 2026.



[1] End of the production of epitaxial and polished wafers with a diameter of up to 150 mm in Burghausen.



