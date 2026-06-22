EQS-News: Siltronic returns to the MDAX

EQS-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Siltronic returns to the MDAX



22.06.2026 / 11:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release



Siltronic AG

Einsteinstraße 172

81677 Munich

www.siltronic.com



Siltronic returns to the MDAX

Munich, June 22, 2026 – As of today, the Siltronic AG share has been readmitted to the MDAX stock index. This follows the positive development of its free-float market capitalization over the past few months. With this inclusion, Siltronic AG is once again among the 50 largest publicly listed mid-cap companies in Germany. Additionally, the Siltronic share remains a constituent of the TecDAX.

Dr. Michael Heckmeier, CEO of Siltronic AG, emphasized:

"We are very pleased to be readmitted to the MDAX. This is a strong vote of confidence from the capital markets in our strategy and our long-term growth prospects, which are driven by global megatrends such as artificial intelligence."

The inclusion in the MDAX takes place as part of Deutsche Börse AG’s regular quarterly review. The key criterion for index membership is free-float market capitalization, i.e., the market value of the shares available for trading.

Contact:

Verena Stütze

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133

Email: investor.relations@siltronic.com



Company profile:

As one of the world’s leading providers of high-tech wafer solutions, Siltronic is globally oriented and operates production facilities in Asia, Europe and the US. Wafers are the foundation of the semiconductor industry and the basis for chips in all applications of digital life – from servers and computers to smartphones, electric cars and wind turbines. Operating internationally and highly customer-oriented, the company consistently focuses on quality, technology, innovative strength, and operational excellence. Siltronic AG employs around 4,300 people worldwide and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2015. Siltronic AG shares are included in both the MDAX and TecDax stock market indices.