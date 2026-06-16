EQS-News: SIMONA AG: Annual General Meeting elects new Supervisory Board – Board strengthened by proven expertise – Dividend of EUR 1.75 approved

EQS-News: Simona Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Dividend

SIMONA AG: Annual General Meeting elects new Supervisory Board – Board strengthened by proven expertise – Dividend of EUR 1.75 approved (news with additional features)



16.06.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Kirn, June 16, 2026 – At the Annual General Meeting of SIMONA AG held on June 12, 2026, the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board were elected as scheduled. In doing so, the Board is focusing on a targeted expansion of its expertise as well as proven continuity.

Prof. Dr. Marion A. Weissenberger-Eibl and Annette Stieve were newly elected to the Supervisory Board. Both are outstanding executives who will strengthen the Board with proven technical and commercial expertise.

Prof. Dr. Marion A. Weissenberger-Eibl holds a university degree in business administration and a degree in engineering from a university of applied sciences. She is Professor of Innovation and Technology Management at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and has headed the Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research (ISI) in Karlsruhe for many years. Prof. Dr. Weissenberger-Eibl has proven expertise and extensive experience at the interface of research, innovation, and industrial application, as well as many years of experience serving on international supervisory bodies.

Annette Stieve, who holds a degree in business administration, brings strong financial and management expertise to the Board. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Norma Group SE. Prior to that, she held senior finance positions at the Hoffmann Group and Faurecia Automotive, among others. Her professional career has been shaped by international responsibility in the areas of finance and controlling.

The Supervisory Board is thus being specifically strengthened in the areas of innovation, technology, and finance. Both new members will help actively support the future strategic development of SIMONA AG.

At the same time, Dr. Klaus F. Erkes and Dr. Roland Reber continue to stand for continuity and stability on the Supervisory Board. With their many years of experience and professional expertise, they will continue to contribute to the successful work of the Board and its close support of the company’s strategy.

In connection with the new election, Roland Frobel and Martin Bücher are leaving the Supervisory Board. The Management Board and Supervisory Board explicitly acknowledged their many years of commitment and their contributions to the development of SIMONA AG. Over more than three decades, Roland Frobel played a key role in shaping the work of the Supervisory Board and supported numerous important entrepreneurial decisions. Martin Bücher also made an important contribution to the further development of the Board with his expertise.

At a constitutive meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the new Supervisory Board elected Dr. Klaus F. Erkes as its Chairman and Dr. Roland Reber as its Deputy Chairman. With its new composition, the Supervisory Board believes that the plastics-processing company is very well positioned to support the strategic challenges of the coming years and to continue driving the company’s sustainable development.

The employee representatives on the Supervisory Board continue to be Andy Hohlreiter, Chairman of the Works Council of SIMONA AG, and Markus Stein, Deputy Chairman of the Works Council of SIMONA AG.

For the 2025 financial year, the Annual General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.75 per share. This means that SIMONA AG shareholders will receive an attractive dividend yield of 3.4%.

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SIMONA AG is one of the leading manufacturers and development partners for thermoplastic products, with international production and sales locations. Its product range includes thermoplastic semi-finished products (sheets, rods, profiles, welding rods), pipes, and fittings. SIMONA employs almost 2,000 people worldwide. A total of 35,000 articles are manufactured in Germany and abroad, offering optimal solutions for numerous applications in industry, infrastructure, mobility, construction, advertising, and aquaculture. SIMONA AG is listed in the General Standard. The company is headquartered in Kirn, Rhineland-Palatinate. Further information is available at www.simona.de. Information on our sustainability strategy is available at https://sustainability.simona.de.