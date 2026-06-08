Sirma Group Aktie
WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140
|
08.06.2026 19:23:43
EQS-News: Sirma Acquires Romanian IT Company DynamiXRM
|
EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
On 05.06.2026, the subsidiary of Sirma Group Holding JSC – Roweb Develompent SA, Romania has signed the contract for the acquisition of the company DynamiXRM SRL, Romania:
The acquisition provides Sirma/Roweb with a strategic entry into the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem, creating a scalable growth platform that combines recurring CRM services, enterprise customer access, and significant cross-selling opportunities with Roweb's existing .NET capabilities. The Board of Directors of Sirma Group Holding JSC and Roweb Development SA anticipate the creation of cross-selling and up-selling opportunities into larger enterprise accounts by combining Dynamics 365 solutions with Roweb's software development expertise.
The management of the new business unit will initially be led by Viorel Costea and Mirel Ionescu from Roweb Development SA, together with Catalin Bizadea from the acquired company. Within the current year operational integration and legal merger into Roweb Development SA should be completed.
Additional information on the acquired company may be found at: https://www.dynamixrm.ro/1033/acasa
08.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sirma Group Holding
|135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+35929768310
|E-mail:
|ir@sirma.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.sirma.com/en
|ISIN:
|BG1100032140
|WKN:
|A142WT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|2341774
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2341774 08.06.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sirma Group Holding JSC
|
19:23
|EQS-News: Sirma Acquires Romanian IT Company DynamiXRM (EQS Group)
|
19:23
|EQS-News: Sirma übernimmt das rumänische IT-Unternehmen DynamiXRM (EQS Group)
|
27.05.26
|EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding AD reports strong profitability growth in Q1 2026 (EQS Group)
|
27.05.26