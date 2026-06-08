EQS-News: Sirma Acquires Romanian IT Company DynamiXRM

EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Sirma Acquires Romanian IT Company DynamiXRM



08.06.2026 / 19:23 CET/CEST

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DynamiXRM SRL was registered in 2015 in Bucharest, Romania, and also has offices in Constanta, Romania with 5 employees;

Financial performance 2025: Revenue: RON 1,727,030 (338k euro); Revenue growth 10% YOY; EBITDA: RON 451,470 (89k euro); EBITDA Margin: 26.1%;

Specialization: IT services in the field of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and custom products suite GoGet365;

Main markets: Romania, Rep. Of Moldova, Belgium, United Kingdom.

The acquisition provides Sirma/Roweb with a strategic entry into the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem, creating a scalable growth platform that combines recurring CRM services, enterprise customer access, and significant cross-selling opportunities with Roweb's existing .NET capabilities. The Board of Directors of Sirma Group Holding JSC and Roweb Development SA anticipate the creation of cross-selling and up-selling opportunities into larger enterprise accounts by combining Dynamics 365 solutions with Roweb's software development expertise.



The management of the new business unit will initially be led by Viorel Costea and Mirel Ionescu from Roweb Development SA, together with Catalin Bizadea from the acquired company. Within the current year operational integration and legal merger into Roweb Development SA should be completed.



Additional information on the acquired company may be found at:

On 05.06.2026, the subsidiary of Sirma Group Holding JSC – Roweb Develompent SA, Romania has signed the contract for the acquisition of the company DynamiXRM SRL, Romania:The acquisition provides Sirma/Roweb with a strategic entry into the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem, creating a scalable growth platform that combines recurring CRM services, enterprise customer access, and significant cross-selling opportunities with Roweb's existing .NET capabilities. The Board of Directors of Sirma Group Holding JSC and Roweb Development SA anticipate the creation of cross-selling and up-selling opportunities into larger enterprise accounts by combining Dynamics 365 solutions with Roweb's software development expertise.The management of the new business unit will initially be led by Viorel Costea and Mirel Ionescu from Roweb Development SA, together with Catalin Bizadea from the acquired company. Within the current year operational integration and legal merger into Roweb Development SA should be completed.Additional information on the acquired company may be found at: https://www.dynamixrm.ro/1033/acasa

08.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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