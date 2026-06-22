Sirma Group Aktie
WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140
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22.06.2026 09:06:03
EQS-News: Sirma Becomes Temenos Referral Partner
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EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Sirma Becomes Temenos Referral Partner
Sirma, a leading technology company with strong expertise in financial services and digital transformation, announced that it has become a Temenos Referral Partner.
Under this relationship, Sirma will identify and introduce qualified opportunities for Temenos solutions in selected markets and client segments, initially in Bulgaria and Albania. The arrangement supports new business development through Sirma’s market knowledge, client relationships, and regional expertise.
Tsvetomir Doskov, SVP BFSI at Sirma, commented:
Edgardo Torres-Caballero, SVP Global Partnerships at Temenos, added:
Sirma and Temenos have worked together for a number of years. Sirma’s CAR service is available on the Temenos Exchange ecosystem of partner solutions for Temenos clients considering a migration to the cloud or SaaS.
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About Sirma
Founded in 1992, Sirma Group Holding JSC (Sirma) is a European technology group delivering enterprise software solutions, with a strong and growing emphasis on arti?cial intelligence as a key enabler of business transformation, and extensive expertise across banking, insurance, healthcare, travel and hospitality, transportation, logistics, retail, and the public sector. The company combines deep industry knowledge with proprietary platforms, complex enterprise systems, and advanced artificial intelligence, delivered through its Sirma.AI Enterprise platform, to support organizations in their digital, data, and process transformations. These solutions transform complex data into actionable insights, driving growth, resilience, and operational efficiency for hundreds of clients worldwide. Headquartered in Sofia, the company is dual-listed on the Frankfurt and Bulgarian Stock Exchanges [SIRM]. Sirma operates globally through offices in the USA, UK, Germany, Albania, Romania, Brazil, and the UAE.
Media contact:
Svetlana Kanazireva - svetlana.kanazireva@sirma.com
PR Director
Sirma Group Holding JSC
22.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sirma Group Holding
|135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+35929768310
|E-mail:
|ir@sirma.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.sirma.com/en
|ISIN:
|BG1100032140
|WKN:
|A142WT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|2350398
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2350398 22.06.2026 CET/CEST
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