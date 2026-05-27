Sirma Group Aktie

Sirma Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.05.2026 20:32:23

EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding AD reports strong profitability growth in Q1 2026

EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Sirma Group Holding AD reports strong profitability growth in Q1 2026 (news with additional features)

27.05.2026 / 20:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sofia, Bulgaria – 27 May 2026 – Sirma Group Holding AD (BSE: SIRM; FSE: SIRM), a leading technology group, announced its interim consolidated results for the first quarter of 2026, highlighting strong growth in profitability and continued strategic execution.

For Q1 2026, revenue reached EUR 17.6 million, representing a 7.1% year-on-year increase, while EBITDA rose significantly by 55.7% to EUR 1.6 million. Net profit more than doubled YoY to EUR 0.8 million, driven by improved operational efficiency and higher-margin activities.

Tsvetan Alexiev, CEO of Sirma Group Holding, commented:

“The first quarter of 2026 demonstrates Sirma’s continued strategic progress, with strong double-digit growth in profitability and solid revenue expansion despite a volatile macroeconomic environment. Our successful Frankfurt listing and continued development of AI-driven solutions reinforce our position as a technology partner of choice across key industries.”

Geographies

Europe remained the Group’s core market, generating over 80% of revenue, while IT services and system integration continued to be the main business drivers. US and UK sales constitute the remaining market share. Recurring revenue accounted for 34% of total revenue, supporting visibility and stability.

Operational Highlights

During the quarter, Sirma successfully completed its dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, expanded sales of Sirma.AI Enterprise platform, strengthened its partnership network with IBM Gold Partner status, and launched new AI-driven solutions, including the FreightGo platform.

Outlook

Sirma operates in a global ICT market characterized by continued growth in AI-driven solutions and digital transformation demand. Global IT spending is expected to grow significantly in 2026, supported by investments in AI infrastructure, software, and cloud services. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, Sirma remains well positioned to benefit from sustained demand in digital transformation and AI and continues to target long-term growth and expanding international presence.

About Sirma

Sirma Group Holding AD is a Bulgaria-based technology group founded in 1992, specializing in software development, system integration, and AI-driven solutions across industries including financial services, healthcare, logistics, hospitality, and manufacturing. The Group operates in over 50 countries.

Read more here -> https://investors.sirma.com/en/reports-filings/quarterly-reports

 

* * *

 

Additional features:

File: Infographics Sirma Q1 2026 cons EN

27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sirma Group Holding
135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
1784 Sofia
Bulgaria
Phone: +35929768310
E-mail: ir@sirma.com
Internet: https://investors.sirma.com/en
ISIN: BG1100032140
WKN: A142WT
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 2334614

 
End of News EQS News Service

2334614  27.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sirma Group Holding JSC

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sirma Group Holding JSC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sirma Group Holding JSC 0,78 1,04% Sirma Group Holding JSC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:16 Bridgewater wettet Milliarden auf den KI-Hardware-Boom - Die zehn größten Beteiligungen im ersten Quartal
27.05.26 Commerzbank-Depot enthüllt: Diese Tech-Aktie hat Alphabet als Nummer eins abgelöst
26.05.26 Umbau bei Greenlight Capital: David Einhorn baut Warner Bros. Discovery ab und steigt kräftig bei Peloton ein
25.05.26 NVIDIA-Depot im Fokus: Diese US-Aktien hielt der Chipgigant im 1. Quartal 2026
24.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 21

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Waffenruhe im Iran-Krieg fragil: Dow wenig verändert erwartet -- ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der Dow bewegt sich kaum. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag teils mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen