Sirma Group Aktie
WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140
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27.05.2026 20:32:23
EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding AD reports strong profitability growth in Q1 2026
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EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Sofia, Bulgaria – 27 May 2026 – Sirma Group Holding AD (BSE: SIRM; FSE: SIRM), a leading technology group, announced its interim consolidated results for the first quarter of 2026, highlighting strong growth in profitability and continued strategic execution.
For Q1 2026, revenue reached EUR 17.6 million, representing a 7.1% year-on-year increase, while EBITDA rose significantly by 55.7% to EUR 1.6 million. Net profit more than doubled YoY to EUR 0.8 million, driven by improved operational efficiency and higher-margin activities.
Tsvetan Alexiev, CEO of Sirma Group Holding, commented:
“The first quarter of 2026 demonstrates Sirma’s continued strategic progress, with strong double-digit growth in profitability and solid revenue expansion despite a volatile macroeconomic environment. Our successful Frankfurt listing and continued development of AI-driven solutions reinforce our position as a technology partner of choice across key industries.”
Geographies
Europe remained the Group’s core market, generating over 80% of revenue, while IT services and system integration continued to be the main business drivers. US and UK sales constitute the remaining market share. Recurring revenue accounted for 34% of total revenue, supporting visibility and stability.
Operational Highlights
During the quarter, Sirma successfully completed its dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, expanded sales of Sirma.AI Enterprise platform, strengthened its partnership network with IBM Gold Partner status, and launched new AI-driven solutions, including the FreightGo platform.
Outlook
Sirma operates in a global ICT market characterized by continued growth in AI-driven solutions and digital transformation demand. Global IT spending is expected to grow significantly in 2026, supported by investments in AI infrastructure, software, and cloud services. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, Sirma remains well positioned to benefit from sustained demand in digital transformation and AI and continues to target long-term growth and expanding international presence.
About Sirma
Sirma Group Holding AD is a Bulgaria-based technology group founded in 1992, specializing in software development, system integration, and AI-driven solutions across industries including financial services, healthcare, logistics, hospitality, and manufacturing. The Group operates in over 50 countries.
Read more here -> https://investors.sirma.com/en/reports-filings/quarterly-reports
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Additional features:
File: Infographics Sirma Q1 2026 cons EN
27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sirma Group Holding
|135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+35929768310
|E-mail:
|ir@sirma.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.sirma.com/en
|ISIN:
|BG1100032140
|WKN:
|A142WT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|2334614
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2334614 27.05.2026 CET/CEST
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