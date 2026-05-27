EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding AD reports strong profitability growth in Q1 2026

EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Sirma Group Holding AD reports strong profitability growth in Q1 2026 (news with additional features)



27.05.2026 / 20:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Sofia, Bulgaria – 27 May 2026 – Sirma Group Holding AD (BSE: SIRM; FSE: SIRM), a leading technology group, announced its interim consolidated results for the first quarter of 2026, highlighting strong growth in profitability and continued strategic execution.

For Q1 2026, revenue reached EUR 17.6 million, representing a 7.1% year-on-year increase, while EBITDA rose significantly by 55.7% to EUR 1.6 million. Net profit more than doubled YoY to EUR 0.8 million, driven by improved operational efficiency and higher-margin activities.

Tsvetan Alexiev, CEO of Sirma Group Holding, commented:

“The first quarter of 2026 demonstrates Sirma’s continued strategic progress, with strong double-digit growth in profitability and solid revenue expansion despite a volatile macroeconomic environment. Our successful Frankfurt listing and continued development of AI-driven solutions reinforce our position as a technology partner of choice across key industries.”

Geographies

Europe remained the Group’s core market, generating over 80% of revenue, while IT services and system integration continued to be the main business drivers. US and UK sales constitute the remaining market share. Recurring revenue accounted for 34% of total revenue, supporting visibility and stability.

Operational Highlights

During the quarter, Sirma successfully completed its dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, expanded sales of Sirma.AI Enterprise platform, strengthened its partnership network with IBM Gold Partner status, and launched new AI-driven solutions, including the FreightGo platform.

Outlook

Sirma operates in a global ICT market characterized by continued growth in AI-driven solutions and digital transformation demand. Global IT spending is expected to grow significantly in 2026, supported by investments in AI infrastructure, software, and cloud services. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, Sirma remains well positioned to benefit from sustained demand in digital transformation and AI and continues to target long-term growth and expanding international presence.

About Sirma

Sirma Group Holding AD is a Bulgaria-based technology group founded in 1992, specializing in software development, system integration, and AI-driven solutions across industries including financial services, healthcare, logistics, hospitality, and manufacturing. The Group operates in over 50 countries.

Read more here -> https://investors.sirma.com/en/reports-filings/quarterly-reports

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