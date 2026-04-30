EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding published its Invitation for Annual Regular General Shareholder Meeting

EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Sirma Group Holding published its Invitation for Annual Regular General Shareholder Meeting



30.04.2026 / 18:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





On April 30, 2026 Sirma Group Holding published its Invitation for Annual General Shareholder Meeting. The meeting is to be held on June 18, 2026 in Sofia. The Invitation is accompanied by all the relevant documents, which will help investors prepare for the meeting. Voting by proxy and by correspondence has been provided for. The invitation stipulates a suggestion for dividend distribution.



You may access the Invitation and the relative documents on the corporate website in the English language: https://investors.sirma.com/en/shareholder-meetings/regular-general-shareholder-meeting-gsm202601





30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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