Sirma Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140

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30.04.2026 18:59:23

EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding published its Invitation for Annual Regular General Shareholder Meeting

EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Sirma Group Holding published its Invitation for Annual Regular General Shareholder Meeting

30.04.2026 / 18:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On April 30, 2026 Sirma Group Holding published its Invitation for Annual General Shareholder Meeting. The meeting is to be held on June 18, 2026 in Sofia. The Invitation is accompanied by all the relevant documents, which will help investors prepare for the meeting. Voting by proxy and by correspondence has been provided for. The invitation stipulates a suggestion for dividend distribution.

You may access the Invitation and the relative documents on the corporate website in the English language: https://investors.sirma.com/en/shareholder-meetings/regular-general-shareholder-meeting-gsm202601 

 

30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sirma Group Holding
135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
1784 Sofia
Bulgaria
Phone: +35929768310
E-mail: ir@sirma.com
Internet: https://investors.sirma.com/en
ISIN: BG1100032140
WKN: A142WT
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 2319686

 
End of News EQS News Service

2319686  30.04.2026 CET/CEST

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