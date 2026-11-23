Sirma Group Aktie
WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140
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23.11.2026 15:16:14
EQS-News: Sirma Group JSC has published its interim consolidated financial statements for the first nine months of 2026
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EQS-News: Sirma Group JSC
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Interim Report
Sirma Group JSC: Revenue up 15.8% to EUR 50.1 million in the first nine months of 2026; EBITDA up 20.5%, net profit up 24.9%
Recurring revenue at 35% of sales; IT Services operating profit more than doubles; Jucari Global consolidated since 17 September
Sofia, Bulgaria – [23 November 2026] – Sirma Group JSC (BSE: SIRM; FSE: SIRM), a European technology group delivering enterprise software solutions, today announced its interim consolidated results for the first nine months of 2026.
In 9M 2026, revenue increased by 15.8% to EUR 50.1 million (9M 2025: EUR 43.3 million). EBITDA grew by 20.5% to EUR 3.6 million, a margin of 7.1% (9M 2025: 6.8%). Net profit rose by 24.9% to EUR 1.3 million (9M 2025: EUR 1.1 million), and earnings per share were EUR 0.0112 (9M 2025: EUR 0.0101).
Recurring revenue amounted to EUR 17.3 million, or 35% of total revenue. By region, Europe accounted for 88% of sales (of which the UK 7%), the USA for 7% and other regions for 5%. By segment, System Integration reached EUR 20.3 million (+29.6%), Financial Industry EUR 7.1 million (+13.5%) and IT Services EUR 13.1 million (+26.8%), with IT Services operating profit up to EUR 2.0 million from EUR 0.9 million a year earlier.
Tsvetan Alexiev, CEO, and Yordan Nedev, CFO, will present the results at the Eigenkapitalforum in Frankfurt on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, at 14:40 CET.
Business highlights
Jucari Global: On 17 September 2026, Sirma completed the acquisition of 51% of Jucari Global Pty Ltd, a CargoWise and supply chain technology specialist based in Perth, Australia, which is consolidated within the IT Services segment from that date.
Cybersecurity: Sirma received the Palo Alto Networks SASE Partner Award 2026 for designing and delivering Secure Access Service Edge solutions on the Prisma SASE platform.
Hospitality AI: Sirma completed the first phase of its AI orchestration engine for hospitality, which coordinates requests across hotels, vendors and systems and builds on more than a decade of PMS integrations.
Roweb: Roweb Development, part of Sirma Group, ranked first in the Medium-Sized Enterprises category, Research, Development & High Tech sector, at the Arge? Top Companies Awards 2026.
The full interim consolidated financial statements and management report for the period ended 30 September 2026 are available here: https://investors.sirma.com/en/reports-filings/quarterly-reports/interim-consolidated-report-for-the-period-ending-on-30-09-2026
About Sirma
Sirma Group JSC is a Bulgaria-based technology group founded in 1992, specializing in software development, system integration and AI-driven solutions for industries including financial services, hospitality, logistics and manufacturing. Its shares are listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sirma Group JSC
|135 Tsarigradsko shose blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+35929768310
|E-mail:
|ir@sirma.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.sirma.com/en
|ISIN:
|BG1100032140
|WKN:
|A142WT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); London
|LEI Code:
|8945007AD80FTJTEGH37
|EQS News ID:
|2440562
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2440562 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
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