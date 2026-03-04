EQS-News: SIXT achieves record year 2025: Currency adjusted revenue increased by around 9% to EUR 4.3 billion – profit rises by almost 20%

EQS-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results

SIXT achieves record year 2025: Currency adjusted revenue increased by around 9% to EUR 4.3 billion – profit rises by almost 20% (news with additional features)



04.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

SIXT achieves record year 2025: Currency adjusted revenue increased by around 9% to EUR 4.3 billion – profit rises by almost 20%

2026 expected to see another record in revenue with further improved margin – global rewards program SIXT ONE extends mobility platform



Pullach, March 4, 2026 – The international mobility provider SIXT closed the fiscal year 2025 with a new revenue record and significantly increased its profitability in an overall challenging industry environment. The Group revenue increased on a currency adjusted basis by 8.7% (nominal +7.0%) to EUR 4.28 billion (prior year: EUR 4.00 billion)

Earnings before tax (EBT) increased significantly by 19.5% to EUR 400.5 million (prior year: EUR 335.2 million)

The EBT margin improved to 9.4% (prior year: 8.4%) Since 2019, SIXT has increased its revenue in the rental business by EUR 1.8 billion – an increase of more than 70% – and now looks back on 18 consecutive record quarters. Growth drivers were once again the strong customer demand due to consistent internationalization – particularly in North America and Europe – as well as the clear premium- and digital strategy. Contrary to the industry trend, SIXT was able to grow strongly in all regions again in 2025 and further expand its market position against competitors in every regional segment: Germany: +2.8% vs. FY24 (FY25: EUR 1.2 BN)

Europe: +12.6% vs. FY24 (FY25: EUR 1.7 BN)

North America: +4.1% vs. FY24 / +9.0% FX-adjusted (FY25: EUR 1.4 BN) In the U.S., revenue exceeded the USD 1.5 billion mark for the first time in the company's history. Since 2019, revenue has increased by 181% and has therefore almost tripled. With a volume of almost USD 40 billion, the U.S. are the largest car rental market in the world and offer SIXT – particularly in the premium segment – significant room for expansion for many years to come.



FURTHER EXPANSION OF PREMIUM POSITIONING – OPTIMIZED FLEET PLANNING

In 2025, SIXT consistently continued its premium strategy and increased the number of premium vehicles in its fleet by more than 20,000 vehicles compared to the previous year. The company deliberately relies on a tight fleet inside the demand, which increased by 6.9% to 196,900 vehicles – thus growing at a lower rate than the currency-adjusted revenue increase of 8.7%. In addition to the premium expansion and capacity discipline, the high investments into AI-based fleet systems also paid off. As a result, utilization was increased once again despite high market volatility – particularly in the U.S.



Alexander Sixt, Co-CEO of Sixt SE: "2025 was a strong year for SIXT: we achieved record revenue once again and increased our profitability by almost 20%. This was driven by consistent fleet discipline, the further expansion of our premium segment, and targeted investments in technology – an approach that we must continue to pursue with the same clarity, discipline, and restraint in what is sure to remain a volatile environment in order to achieve sustainable profitable growth. I would like to express my special thanks to our employees worldwide – they are the ones who inspire our customers every day with their professionalism, excellence, and passion."



SIXT ONE: PLATFORM FOR STRONGER CUSTOMER LOYALTY

With SIXT ONE, SIXT expanded its mobility platform in the fourth quarter of 2025 to include a scalable, fully digitally integrated global customer rewards program. Customers benefit from faster pick-up processes, clearly defined status tiers, and a transparent points system that allows them to build up benefits fully digitally and redeem them flexibly. In just the first few weeks, the program recorded several hundred thousand registrations and exceeded expectations in terms of acceptance. Following its successful launch in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2025, the program was introduced in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland at the beginning of 2026. Rollout in all other corporate countries is planned for the first quarter of 2026. For SIXT, SIXT ONE strengthens rebooking rates, increases the proportion of direct customer relationships, and thus sustainably improves the structural quality of sales.



Konstantin Sixt, Co-CEO of Sixt SE: "With SIXT ONE, we transform transactions into customer relationships – on a global scale. We are continuing to expand our direct customer retention and creating a platform that structurally strengthens recurring revenue. Premium experience, technology, and datadriven customer loyalty all come together in this process."



INCREASED PROFITABILITY CREATES STRATEGIC ROOM FOR ACTION Earnings before tax (EBT): EUR 400.5 million (+19.5%; prior year: EUR 335.2 million)

Consolidated net income: EUR 285.8 million (+17.2%; prior year: EUR 243.9 million)

Equity: EUR 2.15 billion (EUR +22 million after dividend distribution; adjusted for currency translation effects: EUR +161 million)

Earnings per ordinary share: EUR 6.09 (prior year: EUR 5.19)

High payout ratio of 53% of consolidated net income: Management Board proposes dividend of EUR 3.20 per common share / EUR 3.22 per preferred share (+18.5%; prior year: EUR 2.70 / EUR 2.72) Our strong earnings power provides the basis for consistent investment in our brand, infrastructure, technology, and service, while at the same time further strengthening our equity and paying an attractive dividend.



Dr. Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: "The modest expansion of our fleet inside the demand, coupled with growth in revenue and profit, demonstrates the efficiency of our capital expenditure. With an equity ratio of over 30%, we have an extremely solid financial basis, not only in comparison with other companies in the industry. At SIXT, cost discipline and growth investments are not mutually exclusive – on the contrary: efficiency gains create the scope we need to invest in technology, our brand, and our premium fleet."



OUTLOOK 2026: FURTHER PROFITABLE GROWTH

The economic situation remains under pressure due to geopolitical risks. Moderate growth of 2.4% is expected for the U.S. The IMF anticipates slight growth of 1.3% for the eurozone and 1.0% for Germany. The travel sector also expects only moderate increases, with a forecast rise in air passenger traffic of 4.9% (IATA) and growth of 3 to 4% in international tourism (UN Tourism). Despite geopolitical uncertainties and moderate macroeconomic forecasts, SIXT expects to achieve another record revenue of between EUR 4.45 billion and EUR 4.60 billion in 2026, as well as an EBT margin in the range of 10%. SIXT will continue to pursue its strategic course consistently in 2026. In addition to the continued consistent implementation of its premium strategy, investments in technology and automation, and growth in all regional segments, this includes, above all, a deliberately tight and, in volatile times, even more disciplined fleet management, which ensures high utilization and stable profitability.



GUIDANCE 2026 Revenue: EUR 4.45-4.60 BN

