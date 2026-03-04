Sixt Aktie
WKN: 723132 / ISIN: DE0007231326
|
04.03.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: SIXT achieves record year 2025: Currency adjusted revenue increased by around 9% to EUR 4.3 billion – profit rises by almost 20%
|
EQS-News: Sixt SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
SIXT achieves record year 2025: Currency adjusted revenue increased by around 9% to EUR 4.3 billion – profit rises by almost 20%
2026 expected to see another record in revenue with further improved margin – global rewards program SIXT ONE extends mobility platform
Pullach, March 4, 2026 – The international mobility provider SIXT closed the fiscal year 2025 with a new revenue record and significantly increased its profitability in an overall challenging industry environment.
FURTHER EXPANSION OF PREMIUM POSITIONING – OPTIMIZED FLEET PLANNING
In 2025, SIXT consistently continued its premium strategy and increased the number of premium vehicles in its fleet by more than 20,000 vehicles compared to the previous year. The company deliberately relies on a tight fleet inside the demand, which increased by 6.9% to 196,900 vehicles – thus growing at a lower rate than the currency-adjusted revenue increase of 8.7%. In addition to the premium expansion and capacity discipline, the high investments into AI-based fleet systems also paid off. As a result, utilization was increased once again despite high market volatility – particularly in the U.S.
Alexander Sixt, Co-CEO of Sixt SE: "2025 was a strong year for SIXT: we achieved record revenue once again and increased our profitability by almost 20%. This was driven by consistent fleet discipline, the further expansion of our premium segment, and targeted investments in technology – an approach that we must continue to pursue with the same clarity, discipline, and restraint in what is sure to remain a volatile environment in order to achieve sustainable profitable growth. I would like to express my special thanks to our employees worldwide – they are the ones who inspire our customers every day with their professionalism, excellence, and passion."
SIXT ONE: PLATFORM FOR STRONGER CUSTOMER LOYALTY
With SIXT ONE, SIXT expanded its mobility platform in the fourth quarter of 2025 to include a scalable, fully digitally integrated global customer rewards program. Customers benefit from faster pick-up processes, clearly defined status tiers, and a transparent points system that allows them to build up benefits fully digitally and redeem them flexibly. In just the first few weeks, the program recorded several hundred thousand registrations and exceeded expectations in terms of acceptance. Following its successful launch in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2025, the program was introduced in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland at the beginning of 2026. Rollout in all other corporate countries is planned for the first quarter of 2026. For SIXT, SIXT ONE strengthens rebooking rates, increases the proportion of direct customer relationships, and thus sustainably improves the structural quality of sales.
Konstantin Sixt, Co-CEO of Sixt SE: "With SIXT ONE, we transform transactions into customer relationships – on a global scale. We are continuing to expand our direct customer retention and creating a platform that structurally strengthens recurring revenue. Premium experience, technology, and datadriven customer loyalty all come together in this process."
INCREASED PROFITABILITY CREATES STRATEGIC ROOM FOR ACTION
Dr. Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: "The modest expansion of our fleet inside the demand, coupled with growth in revenue and profit, demonstrates the efficiency of our capital expenditure. With an equity ratio of over 30%, we have an extremely solid financial basis, not only in comparison with other companies in the industry. At SIXT, cost discipline and growth investments are not mutually exclusive – on the contrary: efficiency gains create the scope we need to invest in technology, our brand, and our premium fleet."
OUTLOOK 2026: FURTHER PROFITABLE GROWTH
The economic situation remains under pressure due to geopolitical risks. Moderate growth of 2.4% is expected for the U.S. The IMF anticipates slight growth of 1.3% for the eurozone and 1.0% for Germany. The travel sector also expects only moderate increases, with a forecast rise in air passenger traffic of 4.9% (IATA) and growth of 3 to 4% in international tourism (UN Tourism). Despite geopolitical uncertainties and moderate macroeconomic forecasts, SIXT expects to achieve another record revenue of between EUR 4.45 billion and EUR 4.60 billion in 2026, as well as an EBT margin in the range of 10%. SIXT will continue to pursue its strategic course consistently in 2026. In addition to the continued consistent implementation of its premium strategy, investments in technology and automation, and growth in all regional segments, this includes, above all, a deliberately tight and, in volatile times, even more disciplined fleet management, which ensures high utilization and stable profitability.
GUIDANCE 2026
Additional features:
File: SIXT_Press release FY 2025
04.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sixt SE
|Zugspitzstraße 1
|82049 Pullach i. Isartal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 74444-5104
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 74444-85104
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@sixt.com
|Internet:
|http://ir.sixt.eu
|ISIN:
|DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A2G9HU0 Sixt-Anleihe 2018/2024, DE000A3H2UX0 Sixt-Anleihe 2020/2024
|WKN:
|723132
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2284962
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2284962 04.03.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sixt SE St.
|
04.03.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: mittags Gewinne im SDAX (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX beginnt Mittwochssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.26