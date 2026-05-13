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WKN: 723132 / ISIN: DE0007231326

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13.05.2026 07:30:27

EQS-News: SIXT with a strong start to the year: Revenue rises to EUR 929 million – earnings significantly exceed prior year

EQS-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
SIXT with a strong start to the year: Revenue rises to EUR 929 million – earnings significantly exceed prior year (news with additional features)

13.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SIXT with a strong start to the year: Revenue rises to EUR 929 million – earnings significantly exceed prior year
Q1 2026: Revenue up 12.6% currency-adjusted, earnings before taxes +EUR 19.7 million – 2026 guidance confirmed

Pullach, 13 May 2026. SIXT is consistently pursuing its growth course and is delivering a significant improvement in earnings in the seasonally weakest quarter. Group revenue in the first quarter rises to EUR 928.9 million – an increase of 12.6% on a currency-adjusted basis. Earnings before taxes improve by EUR 19.7 million to +EUR 2.1 million. With this, SIXT delivers its 19th record quarter in a row and confirms its full-year guidance of EUR 4.45 to 4.60 billion in revenue at an EBT margin in the area of 10%.

Alexander Sixt, Co-CEO of Sixt SE: “We are growing profitably because our strategy is clear and consistent: a tight, demand-oriented fleet, sustained strong investments in premium vehicles, brand, network, and above all technology. Strong customer growth lifts revenue to yet another record level of EUR 929 million for a first quarter. This growth is also reflected in earnings: +EUR 19.7 million in EBT. My thanks go to our customers and partners for their trust – and above all to our employees, whose daily commitment makes this performance possible.”

Dr. Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: “The foundation on which we are executing our strategy of profitable growth is robust: EUR 2.2 billion in equity and an equity ratio of around 30%. This stability gives us the ability to act – even when markets are turbulent. We confirm our full-year guidance – despite increased geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.”

Guidance for the 2026 fiscal year: 
  • 4.45-4.60 bn EUR Revenue
  • ~10% EBT Margin
Highlights Q1 2026: 
  • Premium network expanded. SIXT operates around 2,300 branches worldwide – nearly 200 more than in Q1 2025. With Brussels Airport, the 500th branch in the new premium design was opened.
  • Premium fleet strengthened. More than 9,000 additional premium vehicles versus Q1 2025. The premium share remains steady at 58%.
  • SIXT ONE rolled out. With the rollout in Canada, our global rewards program is live in all Corporate Countries. SIXT ONE is more than a rewards program – it is the foundation for turning transactions into digital customer relationships. For our customers, this means: exclusive Member Rates, free upgrades and, with Mobile Check-In, the logical evolution of digital rental – members select their specific vehicle in the SIXT App before the rental begins and pick it up seamlessly. For SIXT, SIXT ONE means: higher booking frequency, a continuously growing direct-channel share – and a platform for structurally recurring revenue.
  • Technology platform expanded. In the first quarter, SIXT again invested a double-digit million amount in its digital platform. These investments power innovations like Mobile Check-In, deliver measurable gains in utilization, and lift the customer experience to the next level.
Group key figures for the first quarter of 2026 
  • 928.9 m EUR Revenue (+12.6% fx-adjusted vs. Q1 2025) - Another record revenue for the first quarter thanks to strong demand for SIXT branded products
  • 67.7 m EUR Corp. EBITDA (+40.2% vs. Q1 2025) - Operating profitability increased significantly compared with the same quarter of the previous year
  • +2.1 m EUR EBT (+19.7 m EUR vs. Q1 2025) - A jump in earnings of EUR 19.7 million and a turnaround in profitability in the seasonally weakest quarter of the year
  • 182,900 avg. fleet size (excl. Franchise) (+8.4% vs. Q1 2025) - Disciplined fleet growth below currency-adjusted revenue, while premium share remains stable at ~58%

 
Additional features:

File: SIXT_Press Release Q1 2026

13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach i. Isartal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Fax: +49 (0)89 74444-85104
E-mail: investorrelations@sixt.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu
ISIN: DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A351WB9 Sixt-Anleihe 2023/2027, DE000A3827R4 Sixt-Anleihe 2024/2029, DE000A4DFCK8 Sixt-Anleihe 2025/2030
WKN: 723132
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2326182

 
End of News EQS News Service

2326182  13.05.2026 CET/CEST

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