EQS-News: SIXT with a strong start to the year: Revenue rises to EUR 929 million – earnings significantly exceed prior year

EQS-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

SIXT with a strong start to the year: Revenue rises to EUR 929 million – earnings significantly exceed prior year (news with additional features)



13.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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SIXT with a strong start to the year: Revenue rises to EUR 929 million – earnings significantly exceed prior year

Q1 2026: Revenue up 12.6% currency-adjusted, earnings before taxes +EUR 19.7 million – 2026 guidance confirmed



Pullach, 13 May 2026. SIXT is consistently pursuing its growth course and is delivering a significant improvement in earnings in the seasonally weakest quarter. Group revenue in the first quarter rises to EUR 928.9 million – an increase of 12.6% on a currency-adjusted basis. Earnings before taxes improve by EUR 19.7 million to +EUR 2.1 million. With this, SIXT delivers its 19th record quarter in a row and confirms its full-year guidance of EUR 4.45 to 4.60 billion in revenue at an EBT margin in the area of 10%.



Alexander Sixt, Co-CEO of Sixt SE: “We are growing profitably because our strategy is clear and consistent: a tight, demand-oriented fleet, sustained strong investments in premium vehicles, brand, network, and above all technology. Strong customer growth lifts revenue to yet another record level of EUR 929 million for a first quarter. This growth is also reflected in earnings: +EUR 19.7 million in EBT. My thanks go to our customers and partners for their trust – and above all to our employees, whose daily commitment makes this performance possible.”



Dr. Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: “The foundation on which we are executing our strategy of profitable growth is robust: EUR 2.2 billion in equity and an equity ratio of around 30%. This stability gives us the ability to act – even when markets are turbulent. We confirm our full-year guidance – despite increased geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.”



Guidance for the 2026 fiscal year: 4.45-4.60 bn EUR Revenue

~10% EBT Margin Highlights Q1 2026: Premium network expanded. SIXT operates around 2,300 branches worldwide – nearly 200 more than in Q1 2025. With Brussels Airport, the 500th branch in the new premium design was opened.

SIXT operates around 2,300 branches worldwide – nearly 200 more than in Q1 2025. With Brussels Airport, the 500th branch in the new premium design was opened. Premium fleet strengthened. More than 9,000 additional premium vehicles versus Q1 2025. The premium share remains steady at 58%.

More than 9,000 additional premium vehicles versus Q1 2025. The premium share remains steady at 58%. SIXT ONE rolled out. With the rollout in Canada, our global rewards program is live in all Corporate Countries. SIXT ONE is more than a rewards program – it is the foundation for turning transactions into digital customer relationships. For our customers, this means: exclusive Member Rates, free upgrades and, with Mobile Check-In, the logical evolution of digital rental – members select their specific vehicle in the SIXT App before the rental begins and pick it up seamlessly. For SIXT, SIXT ONE means: higher booking frequency, a continuously growing direct-channel share – and a platform for structurally recurring revenue.

With the rollout in Canada, our global rewards program is live in all Corporate Countries. SIXT ONE is more than a rewards program – it is the foundation for turning transactions into digital customer relationships. For our customers, this means: exclusive Member Rates, free upgrades and, with Mobile Check-In, the logical evolution of digital rental – members select their specific vehicle in the SIXT App before the rental begins and pick it up seamlessly. For SIXT, SIXT ONE means: higher booking frequency, a continuously growing direct-channel share – and a platform for structurally recurring revenue. Technology platform expanded. In the first quarter, SIXT again invested a double-digit million amount in its digital platform. These investments power innovations like Mobile Check-In, deliver measurable gains in utilization, and lift the customer experience to the next level. Group key figures for the first quarter of 2026 928.9 m EUR Revenue (+12.6% fx-adjusted vs. Q1 2025) - Another record revenue for the first quarter thanks to strong demand for SIXT branded products

67.7 m EUR Corp. EBITDA (+40.2% vs. Q1 2025) - Operating profitability increased significantly compared with the same quarter of the previous year

+2.1 m EUR EBT (+19.7 m EUR vs. Q1 2025) - A jump in earnings of EUR 19.7 million and a turnaround in profitability in the seasonally weakest quarter of the year

182,900 avg. fleet size (excl. Franchise) (+8.4% vs. Q1 2025) - Disciplined fleet growth below currency-adjusted revenue, while premium share remains stable at ~58%

Q1 2026: Revenue up 12.6% currency-adjusted, earnings before taxes +EUR 19.7 million – 2026 guidance confirmedSIXT is consistently pursuing its growth course and is delivering a significant improvement in earnings in the seasonally weakest quarter. Group revenue in the first quarter rises to EUR 928.9 million – an increase of 12.6% on a currency-adjusted basis. Earnings before taxes improve by EUR 19.7 million to +EUR 2.1 million. With this, SIXT delivers its 19th record quarter in a row and confirms its full-year guidance of EUR 4.45 to 4.60 billion in revenue at an EBT margin in the area of 10%.“We are growing profitably because our strategy is clear and consistent: a tight, demand-oriented fleet, sustained strong investments in premium vehicles, brand, network, and above all technology. Strong customer growth lifts revenue to yet another record level of EUR 929 million for a first quarter. This growth is also reflected in earnings: +EUR 19.7 million in EBT. My thanks go to our customers and partners for their trust – and above all to our employees, whose daily commitment makes this performance possible.”“The foundation on which we are executing our strategy of profitable growth is robust: EUR 2.2 billion in equity and an equity ratio of around 30%. This stability gives us the ability to act – even when markets are turbulent. We confirm our full-year guidance – despite increased geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.” Additional features:



File: SIXT_Press Release Q1 2026



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