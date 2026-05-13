Sixt Aktie
WKN: 723132 / ISIN: DE0007231326
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13.05.2026 07:30:27
EQS-News: SIXT with a strong start to the year: Revenue rises to EUR 929 million – earnings significantly exceed prior year
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EQS-News: Sixt SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
SIXT with a strong start to the year: Revenue rises to EUR 929 million – earnings significantly exceed prior year
Q1 2026: Revenue up 12.6% currency-adjusted, earnings before taxes +EUR 19.7 million – 2026 guidance confirmed
Pullach, 13 May 2026. SIXT is consistently pursuing its growth course and is delivering a significant improvement in earnings in the seasonally weakest quarter. Group revenue in the first quarter rises to EUR 928.9 million – an increase of 12.6% on a currency-adjusted basis. Earnings before taxes improve by EUR 19.7 million to +EUR 2.1 million. With this, SIXT delivers its 19th record quarter in a row and confirms its full-year guidance of EUR 4.45 to 4.60 billion in revenue at an EBT margin in the area of 10%.
Alexander Sixt, Co-CEO of Sixt SE: “We are growing profitably because our strategy is clear and consistent: a tight, demand-oriented fleet, sustained strong investments in premium vehicles, brand, network, and above all technology. Strong customer growth lifts revenue to yet another record level of EUR 929 million for a first quarter. This growth is also reflected in earnings: +EUR 19.7 million in EBT. My thanks go to our customers and partners for their trust – and above all to our employees, whose daily commitment makes this performance possible.”
Dr. Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: “The foundation on which we are executing our strategy of profitable growth is robust: EUR 2.2 billion in equity and an equity ratio of around 30%. This stability gives us the ability to act – even when markets are turbulent. We confirm our full-year guidance – despite increased geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.”
Guidance for the 2026 fiscal year:
Additional features:
File: SIXT_Press Release Q1 2026
13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sixt SE
|Zugspitzstraße 1
|82049 Pullach i. Isartal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 74444-5104
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 74444-85104
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@sixt.com
|Internet:
|http://ir.sixt.eu
|ISIN:
|DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A351WB9 Sixt-Anleihe 2023/2027, DE000A3827R4 Sixt-Anleihe 2024/2029, DE000A4DFCK8 Sixt-Anleihe 2025/2030
|WKN:
|723132
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2326182
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2326182 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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