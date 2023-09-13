EQS-News: Sixth exit in 2023: Mutares has sold SABO-Maschinenfabrik GmbH to SABO Holding GmbH

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

Sixth exit in 2023: Mutares has sold SABO-Maschinenfabrik GmbH to SABO Holding GmbH



13.09.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Sixth exit in 2023: Mutares has sold SABO-Maschinenfabrik GmbH to SABO Holding GmbH

Munich, September 13, 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has sold SABO-Maschinenfabrik GmbH to SABO Holding GmbH.

SABO-Maschinenfabrik GmbH is one of the leading brands of high-quality lawn mowers and garden care products for private and commercial customers in Europe. Since 1932, the company has been producing in Gummersbach, Germany.

After the acquisition in September 2020, the company was quickly and successfully repositioned with the support of the Mutares operations team, focusing on expanding into new markets and tapping into the growth market of battery-powered lawn mowers and garden equipment. In just one year, the company was able to achieve significant, profitable growth. The company's distribution network of more than 1,400 specialist dealers in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Slovakia was further expanded and SABO developed from a local to a European market player.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "The transformation of SABO is a good example of how successful the cooperation with the Mutares operations team can be without changing the identity of a traditional brand. After successful restructuring in a very short period of time, we were able to achieve our target return with SABO. The transfer to SABO Holding GmbH with the participation of the current management is the ideal solution to combine continuity and experience with the innovative power of a well-positioned independent brand supplier."

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net income in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the fiscal year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

