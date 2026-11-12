EQS-News: Sleepers for Australia’s longest rail tunnels

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Sleepers for Australia’s longest rail tunnels



12.11.2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Sleepers for Australia’s longest rail tunnels

Vossloh to deliver specially designed sleepers for Sydney Metro West

Vossloh has been awarded the contract to supply around 72,000 specially designed sleepers to the Australian infrastructure company John Holland on the Sydney Metro West Linewide Package for the new metro network.

The Sydney Metro West project is a new 24-kilometre underground metro railway which will double rail capacity between Parramatta and the Sydney Central Business District. Sydney Metro West will target an opening date of 2032.

The booted sleepers supplied by Vossloh are designed for use in resilient track systems.

“In densely populated metropolitan areas, high-capacity rail transportation must go hand in hand with minimising impacts on residents,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “Sydney Metro West Linewide package is an impressive example of how modern infrastructure can achieve both.”

Due to the project’s specific technical requirements, the sleepers will be manufactured in France and then shipped to Australia.

Contact information for media:

Ivo Banek

Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Email: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609

About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.

Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.

Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.