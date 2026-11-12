Vossloh Aktie
WKN: 766710 / ISIN: DE0007667107
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12.11.2026 11:15:23
EQS-News: Sleepers for Australia’s longest rail tunnels
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EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Sleepers for Australia’s longest rail tunnels
Vossloh to deliver specially designed sleepers for Sydney Metro West
Vossloh has been awarded the contract to supply around 72,000 specially designed sleepers to the Australian infrastructure company John Holland on the Sydney Metro West Linewide Package for the new metro network.
The Sydney Metro West project is a new 24-kilometre underground metro railway which will double rail capacity between Parramatta and the Sydney Central Business District. Sydney Metro West will target an opening date of 2032.
The booted sleepers supplied by Vossloh are designed for use in resilient track systems.
“In densely populated metropolitan areas, high-capacity rail transportation must go hand in hand with minimising impacts on residents,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “Sydney Metro West Linewide package is an impressive example of how modern infrastructure can achieve both.”
Due to the project’s specific technical requirements, the sleepers will be manufactured in France and then shipped to Australia.
Contact information for media:
Contact information for investors:
Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609
About Vossloh:
Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.
Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.
Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
|Vosslohstr. 4
|58791 Werdohl
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 359
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 219
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@vossloh.com
|Internet:
|www.vossloh.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007667107
|WKN:
|766710
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299003HAEOUVX3HWX43
|EQS News ID:
|2433672
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433672 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Vossloh AG
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12.11.26
|EQS-News: Schwellen für Australiens längste Eisenbahntunnel (EQS Group)
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12.11.26
|EQS-News: Sleepers for Australia’s longest rail tunnels (EQS Group)
|
11.11.26
|Freundlicher Handel: SDAX freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.26
|EQS-PVR: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
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10.11.26
|EQS-PVR: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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29.10.26
|XETRA-Handel SDAX mittags knapp behauptet (finanzen.at)
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28.10.26
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: SDAX präsentiert sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
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27.10.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt Dienstagshandel im Minus (finanzen.at)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vossloh AG
|48,96
|-0,89%
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