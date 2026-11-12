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WKN: 766710 / ISIN: DE0007667107

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12.11.2026 11:15:23

EQS-News: Sleepers for Australia’s longest rail tunnels

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Sleepers for Australia’s longest rail tunnels

12.11.2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sleepers for Australia’s longest rail tunnels

Vossloh to deliver specially designed sleepers for Sydney Metro West

Vossloh has been awarded the contract to supply around 72,000 specially designed sleepers to the Australian infrastructure company John Holland on the Sydney Metro West Linewide Package for the new metro network.

The Sydney Metro West project is a new 24-kilometre underground metro railway which will double rail capacity between Parramatta and the Sydney Central Business District. Sydney Metro West will target an opening date of 2032.

The booted sleepers supplied by Vossloh are designed for use in resilient track systems.

“In densely populated metropolitan areas, high-capacity rail transportation must go hand in hand with minimising impacts on residents,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “Sydney Metro West Linewide package is an impressive example of how modern infrastructure can achieve both.”

Due to the project’s specific technical requirements, the sleepers will be manufactured in France and then shipped to Australia.

Contact information for media:
Ivo Banek
Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Email: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609

About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.

Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.

Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.


12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299003HAEOUVX3HWX43
EQS News ID: 2433672

 
End of News EQS News Service

2433672  12.11.2026 CET/CEST

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