EQS-News: SMA Group continues to grow: Significant increase in sales and earnings in the first quarter of 2023

Overview Q1 2023:



Sales increase to 367.2 million (Q1 2022: 220.6 million)

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) considerably

higher than in the previous year at 60.0 million (Q1 2022: 14.8 million)

High order backlog of around 2.5 billion (Q1 2022: 1.1 billion)

Managing Board confirms raised sales and earnings guidance for 2023:

Sales of between 1,450 million and 1,600 million; EBITDA of between 135 million and 175 million

Niestetal, May 11, 2023 SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9/FWB: S92) and its subsidiary companies had a succussful start to the new year. From January to March 2023, the SMA Group reported a 66.5% increase in sales to 367.2 million (Q1 2022: 220.6 million). All three segments contributed to this positive performance. The Home Solutions segment more than doubled its sales to as much as 163.3 million (Q1 2022: 62.6 million). The Commercial & Industrial Solutions segment also posted a significant sales increase of 41.9%, from 56.5 million to 80.2 million. Sales in the Large Scale & Project Solutions segment reached 123.7 million after 101.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year (up 21.9%). The business areas of storage technology, digital energy services and green hydrogen production likewise contributed to this positive overall development.

SMA experienced very positive development in the first quarter of 2023. We saw a significant increase in sales and earnings across all three segments, said SMA Chief Executive Officer Jürgen Reinert. We have improved our delivery capacity yet again and are seeing a consistently high level of interest in our products and services. The Home Solutions segment made an extraordinary contribution to this exceptional performance, but the other two segments experienced very positive development as well. However, we will not be able to continue the strong all-round profitability of the first quarter on a totally linear basis throughout the year as a whole. The reasons for this include changes to the product mix over the course of the fiscal year, seasonal costs and planned investments that will allow us to take advantage of the current growth opportunities.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also increased significantly from 14.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 to 60.0 million. This equates to an EBITDA margin of 16.3% (Q1 2022: 6.7%). The factors behind this positive performance were persistently high demand and improvements in the supply of electronic components, combined with positive effects from capacity utilization and the current product mix. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) climbed to 50.4 million (Q1 2022: 5.5 million). This equates to an EBIT margin of 13.7% (Q1 2022: 2.5%).

Net income therefore significantly increased to 51.7 million (Q1 2022: 3.0 million). Earnings per share thus amounted to 1.49 (Q1 2022: 0.09).

Net cash also increased to 270.0 million (December 31, 2022: 220.1 million). The equity ratio remained high at 40.6% (December 31, 2022: 41.8%).

As of March 31, 2023, the SMA Group still had a very large order backlog of 2,468.2 million (March 31, 2022: 1,047.4 million). At 2,097.2 million, more than three-quarters of this is attributable to product business (March 31, 2022: 572.1 million).

The SMA Managing Board is confirming its sales and earnings guidance for the 2023 fiscal year, as adjusted upward on March 29, 2023, which forecasts sales of between 1,450 million and 1,600 million (previously: 1,350 million and 1,500 million) and EBITDA of between 135 million and 175 million (previously: 100 million and 140 million).



Additional information

The quarterly statement for January to March 2023 can be found online at www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications. SMA will discuss its business development during a conference call for analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. on May 11, 2023.

