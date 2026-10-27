EQS-News: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG strengthens operational leadership with Alexander Güntzel as new COO

EQS-News: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG strengthens operational leadership with Alexander Güntzel as new COO



27.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG strengthens operational leadership with Alexander Güntzel as new COO

Alexander Güntzel to become Chief Operating Officer and a member of the management board on 16 November 2026.

Experienced industry expert brings extensive expertise in the industrialisation and scaling of complex production processes.

Focus on production and quality to further strengthen SMAG in its core areas.

Kai Oppermann to step down from the Management Board by mutual agreement, effective at the end of 15 November 2026.

Salzgitter, 27 October 2026 – SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG (ISIN: DE000A42FR12, WKN: A42FR1, “SMAG” or the “Company”) is strengthening its operational leadership: the Supervisory Board has appointed Alexander Güntzel as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and a member of the Management Board with effect from 16 November 2026. His term of office runs until 31 December 2028. He succeeds Kai Oppermann, who will step down from the Management Board by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, with effect from the end of 15 November 2026.

With Alexander Güntzel, SMAG gains an experienced industry expert for the next phase of its operational development. His expertise in managing complex manufacturing processes, ramping up production sites and industrial transformation is particularly important to SMAG’s further development as a provider of sophisticated antenna mast systems for defense and security applications. As COO, he will be responsible for production and quality management. The focus will be on scaling manufacturing, ensuring reliable production processes and the continued enhancement of quality management.

Alexander Güntzel has more than 20 years of experience in industry and in the operational management of international manufacturing companies. Since 2022, he has worked for the investment firm AEQUITA, most recently as Director Operations. In parallel, he was responsible for the operational management of the Willi Elbe Group as Chief Operating Officer. His areas of expertise include the transformation of industrial companies as well as the establishment, ramp-up and further development of production sites.

Esra Himmel, Chair of the Company’s Supervisory Board, says: “With Alexander Güntzel, we are gaining a Management Board member with extensive operational experience and hands-on expertise in the industrialisation and scaling of complex production processes. Quality, reliability and the ability to deliver are crucial to our customers in the defense and security sectors. We very much look forward to working with him.”

Ulrich Feindt, Chair of the Company’s Management Board, says: “Our antenna mast systems perform demanding tasks in mobile communications – particularly in defense and security applications. With Alexander Güntzel, we aim to further develop our industrial capabilities in a targeted manner and align our manufacturing with our customers’ requirements. His experience in production ramp-ups and the operational management of complex industrial companies will be a valuable addition to our team.”

Commenting on Kai Oppermann’s departure, Ulrich Feindt adds: “On behalf of the Company and personally, I would like to thank Kai Oppermann for his dedication and his valuable contribution to SMAG’s development. We wish him all the best for his professional and personal future.”

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Founded in 1974, SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG, headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical mobile antenna mast systems for military and defense applications, generating substantially all of its net sales from defense. SMAG is a leading European specialist manufacturer of self-supporting, guy-wire free mobile antenna mast systems for military applications. SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG is a trusted partner to more than 50 defense primes, OEMs and government agencies worldwide, including 15 NATO militaries, and employs approximately 170 people.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Jasmin Dentz

+49 6997124731

dentz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de

PRESS CONTACT

Elena Strikker

+49 5341302447

elena.strikker@smag.de