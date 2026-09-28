SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts Aktie
WKN DE: A42FR1 / ISIN: DE000A42FR12
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28.09.2026 15:11:43
EQS-News: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG wins contract from European Tier 1 customer
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EQS-News: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG wins contract from European Tier 1 customer
Salzgitter (Germany), September 28, 2026 – SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG (“SMAG”; ISIN: DE000A42FR12, WKN: A42FR1), an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical mobile mast systems for military and defense applications has received a fixed service order with an agreed net sales volume of approximately 6 million Euro in its service segment. The order is about upgrading our systems to support the expanded operations of a European Tier 1 customer primarily used in mission-critical defense purposes in Europe. The agreed order further supports SMAG's visibility on its expected total output and order execution profile.
The contract is another proof point for the ability of SMAG to step by step convert the sales pipeline into fixed orders. Total order backlog stood at EUR 1.4 billion as of December 31, 2025. In addition, SMAG is in advanced discussions regarding further signings and will communicate on these.
Ulrich Feindt, Chief Executive Officer of SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: “This order reflects our customers’ confidence in our service capabilities and our ability to prepare systems for new challenges through smart upgrades. It also highlights the significant growth potential of this business segment in the years ahead.”
Due to confidentiality obligations, no further information regarding the customer can be disclosed.
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28.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
|Windmühlenbergstraße 20-22
|38259 Salzgitter
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@smag.de
|Internet:
|https://www.smag.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A42FR12
|WKN:
|A42FR1
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|LEI Code:
|391200Z3U78MGO36H028
|EQS News ID:
|2406414
|Börsennotierung im Scale vorgesehen / intended to be listed
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2406414 28.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
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15:11
|EQS-News: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG gewinnt Auftrag von europäischem Tier-1-Kunden (EQS Group)
|
15:11
|EQS-News: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG wins contract from European Tier 1 customer (EQS Group)
|
20.07.26
|EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Kai Oppermann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
20.07.26
|EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Kai Oppermann, buy (EQS Group)
|
15.07.26
|EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Kai Oppermann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15.07.26
|EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Kai Oppermann, buy (EQS Group)
|
14.07.26
|EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Ulrich Feindt, Kauf (EQS Group)
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14.07.26
|EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Ulrich Feindt, buy (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
|25,40
|2,42%
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