SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts Aktie

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WKN DE: A42FR1 / ISIN: DE000A42FR12

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30.09.2026 17:41:53

EQS-News: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts secures a contract worth EUR 70 million for mission-critical mobile communication infrastructure

EQS-News: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG / Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous
SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts secures a contract worth EUR 70 million for mission-critical mobile communication infrastructure

30.09.2026 / 17:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts secures a contract worth EUR 70 million for mission-critical mobile communication infrastructure

Salzgitter (Germany), September 30, 2026 – SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG ("SMAG"; ISIN: DE000A42FR12, WKN: A42FR1), an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical mobile mast systems for military and defense applications, has signed a contract with a European defense prime customer representing an agreed net sales volume of approximately EUR 70 million. 

The signing of this contract marks the successful conversion from frame order to fixed order and significantly increases SMAG's fixed order backlog. SMAG’s fixed order backlog already grew by 30% in the first six months of 2026 to EUR 182m as of June 30, 2026. The now agreed additional EUR 70m further drive this positive development and provide additional visibility on future growth.

The contract is already the second large contract signed in 2026 with the respective customer and has an agreed revenue realization period from 2028 to 2035. SMAG’s mast components will be integrated in two steps into the overall system, for use in a mission-critical mobile communication infrastructure

Ulrich Feindt, Chief Executive Officer of SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: “We are extremely proud of signing this large contract with one of our key customers, we are in business for more than 20 years. This marks another landmark step to consistently capitalize on the significant growth opportunities ahead of us for the benefit of our shareholders.”

Due to confidentiality obligations, no further information regarding the customer can be disclosed.

 

ABOUT SMAG

Founded in 1974, SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG, headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical mobile antenna mast systems for military and defense applications, generating substantially all of its net sales from defense. SMAG is a leading European specialist manufacturer of self-supporting, guy-wire free mobile antenna mast systems for military applications. SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG is a trusted partner to more than 50 defense primes, OEMs and government agencies worldwide, including 15 NATO militaries, and employs approximately 170 people.

 

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Jasmin Dentz

+49 6997124731

dentz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de

 

PRESS CONTACT

Elena Strikker

+49 5341302447

elena.strikker@smag.de

 


30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
Windmühlenbergstraße 20-22
38259 Salzgitter
Germany
E-mail: ir@smag.de
Internet: https://www.smag.de/
ISIN: DE000A42FR12
WKN: A42FR1
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
LEI Code: 391200Z3U78MGO36H028
EQS News ID: 2408224

Börsennotierung im Scale vorgesehen / intended to be listed
 
End of News EQS News Service

2408224  30.09.2026 CET/CEST

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