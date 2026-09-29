SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts Aktie
WKN DE: A42FR1 / ISIN: DE000A42FR12
|
29.09.2026 07:00:04
EQS-News: SMAG publishes H1 2026 results: significant increase in total output and net sales thanks to a persistently high order backlog
|
EQS-News: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
SMAG publishes H1 2026 results: significant increase in total output and net sales thanks to a persistently high order backlog
Salzgitter, Germany, September 29, 2026 – SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG (“SMAG” or “the company”; ISIN: DE000A42FR12, WKN: A42FR1), an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical mobile mast systems for military and defense applications, today published its H1 2026 results.
In H1 2026, SMAG generated total output of EUR 20.2 million. The significant increase of 20% compared with the prior-year period (H1 2025: EUR 16.9 million) was primarily attributable to the production ramp-up implemented since the beginning of the year and the execution of the high order backlog. Net sales also developed positively as a result of deliveries under important customer programs, increasing by 15% to EUR 12.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 11.0 million).
Adjusted(1) EBIT decreased from EUR 2.7 million in the prior-year period to EUR 0.5 million in H1 2026. The decline in profitability was primarily attributable to the production ramp-up required to meet the strong demand and the associated costs. In addition, a change in project and product mix had a negative impact on earnings. The Adjusted EBIT margin was 2.6% (H1 2025: 16.3%). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 0.7 million, with a margin of 3.4% (H1 2025: EUR 2.8 million, 16.7%).
The positive trend in net working capital, which is primarily attributable to the increase in customer prepayments and the reduction of the order backlog, led to an increase in free cash flow to EUR 0.6 million, compared with EUR -1.5 million in the first half of 2025.
Persistently strong demand provides high visibility for future business development
SMAG was able to win additional new orders in the first half, including an order signed in June 2026 by a long-standing customer for deployment on NATO’s eastern flank, with an agreed net order volume of approximately EUR 34 million. This led to a significant increase in fixed order backlog by 30% to EUR 182 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 140 million). Total order backlog(2) stood at EUR 1.4 billion as of June 30, 2026, matching the very high level as of December 31, 2025.
Ulrich Feindt, CEO and CFO of SMAG, comments: “Our high order backlog provides strong visibility for our future business development. The share of fixed orders, which has already increased significantly, will be the key driver of growth in the coming years. To execute these orders in the interests of our customers, we are accelerating investment in the expansion of our production capacities, automation and international market expansion.”
FY 2026 guidance confirmed, strong confidence for 2027 and beyond
The Management Board confirms the guidance for FY 2026. Total output of EUR 55 million to EUR 60 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of between 19% and 21% continue to be expected. This assessment is based on the assumption that the deliveries by key suppliers and the customer acceptance processes relevant to project execution and revenue recognition will proceed broadly as planned. Achievement of the targets is supported by the high visibility from the order backlog, expected revenue recognition from ongoing projects, capacity expansion and recent order wins. For FY 2027 and subsequent years, SMAG expects significantly higher output volumes as the production ramp-up and the associated further diversification of the supplier base progress, which will have a significantly positive impact on net sales and earnings.
The H1 2026 report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.smag.de/investor-relations.
SMAG invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Company’s two Management Board members today at 2:00 p.m. (CEST). Registration is possible at https://www.appairtime.com/event/da5f2236-a116-4819-a4e0-b5aca37599d9.
Key Group Figures H1 2026
(1) Adjustments: adjustments for currency effects, exceptional one-off items and the shareholder allocation of the owner, AEQUITA (pre-IPO, see prospectus)
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
PRESS CONTACT
IMPORTANT NOTICE
29.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
|Windmühlenbergstraße 20-22
|38259 Salzgitter
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@smag.de
|Internet:
|https://www.smag.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A42FR12
|WKN:
|A42FR1
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|LEI Code:
|391200Z3U78MGO36H028
|EQS News ID:
|2406606
|Börsennotierung im Scale vorgesehen / intended to be listed
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2406606 29.09.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
|
07:00
|EQS-News: SMAG veröffentlicht Halbjahreszahlen 2026: deutliche Steigerung bei Gesamtleistung und Umsatz dank anhaltend hohem Auftragsbestand (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|EQS-News: SMAG publishes H1 2026 results: significant increase in total output and net sales thanks to a persistently high order backlog (EQS Group)
|
28.09.26
|EQS-News: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG gewinnt Auftrag von europäischem Tier-1-Kunden (EQS Group)
|
28.09.26
|EQS-News: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG wins contract from European Tier 1 customer (EQS Group)
|
20.07.26
|EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Kai Oppermann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
20.07.26
|EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Kai Oppermann, buy (EQS Group)
|
15.07.26
|EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Kai Oppermann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15.07.26
|EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Kai Oppermann, buy (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
|25,40
|-0,39%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Asien mehrheitlich tiefer
Anleger in Asien sind mehrheitlich in Verkauflaune.