Vossloh Aktie

Vossloh für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 766710 / ISIN: DE0007667107

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15.04.2026 10:00:33

EQS-News: Smart turnouts for Belgian high-speed line

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Smart turnouts for Belgian high-speed line

15.04.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Smart turnouts for Belgian high-speed line

Connection between Brussels and France to be modernized

With the delivery of turnouts, Vossloh is contributing to the modernization of Belgium’s HSL 1 high-speed line from Brussels to the French border. The Belgian infrastructure operator Infrabel awarded the contracts for the manufacture and maintenance of turnouts to Vossloh. The contracts have a value of approximately 17 million euros.

As part of the comprehensive modernization of the line, which went into service in 1997, key components will be replaced in the coming years. The eight-year contract provides for the delivery of high-speed turnouts by Vossloh, while a separate contract covers their maintenance for a period of 20 years.

The turnouts, engineered for the special demands of high-speed railways, are equipped with sensors which continuously monitor the condition of the point machine and the turnout, providing decision support for the maintenance.

Benoît Gilson, CEO of Infrabel: “The contract with Vossloh marks a key milestone in the modernization and long-term sustainability of the high-speed network in Belgium and Europe. With an investment of 17 million euros, Infrabel is anticipating the renewal of critical infrastructure that is reaching the end of its service life. The new turnouts we will be deploying incorporate cutting-edge technologies, particularly in the area of predictive maintenance, which will enhance the safety and reliability of operations on the Brussels–Paris line. This partnership is part of a long-term vision and illustrates strong European industrial cooperation. We are preparing the future of high-speed rail by providing a high-performance and safe network for decades to come.”

Oliver Schuster, CEO Vossloh AG: “We are proud to be a partner in this collaboration on the European high-speed rail network. On routes such as the connection from Brussels to France, the highest standards apply to the safety and quality of components. The fact that Infrabel has selected Vossloh as a supplier for these high-tech turnouts is a great confirmation of our expertise. We are particularly pleased that we have also been entrusted with the maintenance of the components for twenty years. As a solution provider in this partnership, we are thus contributing to sustainably strengthen rail as the most environmentally friendly mode of transport.”

Contact information for media:
Ivo Banek
Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Email:Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609

About Vossloh:
Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.
Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.
Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.


15.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2307156

 
End of News EQS News Service

2307156  15.04.2026 CET/CEST

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