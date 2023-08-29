EQS-News: Smartbroker Holding AG: Invitation to the Earnings Call for the H1 2023 Results followed by presentation of SMARTBROKER+

29.08.2023 14:46:42

Half Year Report/Conference
Smartbroker Holding AG: Invitation to the Earnings Call for the H1 2023 Results followed by presentation of SMARTBROKER+

 

Berlin, 29 August 2023
 

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

Smartbroker Holding AG (ISIN DE000A2GS609, FSE:SB1) will publish its interim report for the first half of 2023 on 13 September 2023. An earnings call for analysts and investors will be held on the same day.

CEO, André Kolbinger and CFO, Roland Nicklaus will present the results and provide an outlook on the current fiscal year. In addition, Oliver Haugk (CPO) will provide a detailed insight into the new version of the digital broker for private investors and savers, SMARTBROKER+, which will be launched shortly. Oliver Haugk has been a member of the Management Board since 2017 and was recently appointed Co-CEO of the Smartbroker Group in addition to his role as Chief Product Officer.

The earnings call, the subsequent Q&A session and the presentation of SMARTBROKER+ will be held in German. The sessions scheduled running time is 90 minutes.

To participate in the virtual event, please register at

https://montegaconnect.de/event/3atvym52j2oeeuxuyjxjryxla8xjhc6s

Date: Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Time: 11 am (CEST)

We look forward to your participation and will be happy to answer any questions you may have.


 

About the Smartbroker Group:

Through its Transaction division, the Smartbroker Group operates SMARTBROKER+ a next-generation broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favourable pricing conditions of neo brokers. The portfolio also includes the digital fund broker FondsDISCOUNT.de. At the same time, via its Media division, the Group operates four high-reach digital media assets dedicated to bringing capital markets news and information to retail investors (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page views, the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in the German-speaking world and maintains the largest financial community.

 


Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
E-mail: info@smartbroker-holding.de
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS609
WKN: A2GS60
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
