EQS-News: Smartbroker Holding AG: Invitation to the Earnings Call for the preliminary FY 2022 results

EQS-News: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Conference

Smartbroker Holding AG: Invitation to the Earnings Call for the preliminary FY 2022 results



27.02.2023 / 11:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Smartbroker Holding AG: Invitation to the Earnings Call for the preliminary FY 2022 results



Berlin, 27 February 2023



Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,



Smartbroker Holding AG (ISIN DE000A2GS609, FSE:SB1) will publish preliminary financials for the full year 2022 as well as guidance for 2023 on 15 March 2023. An earnings call for analysts and investors will be held on the same day.

CEO, André Kolbinger and CFO, Roland Nicklaus will present the results and provide an outlook on the current fiscal year. The earnings call and the subsequent Q&A session will be held in German.



To participate in the virtual event, please register at

https://montegaconnect.de/event/kx4u86m6u5yikncuo4ih9v5c0hhefq22

Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Time: 11 a.m. (CEST)



We look forward to your participation and will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

About the Smartbroker Group

The Smartbroker Group operates the Smartbroker a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo brokers. In addition, the Group operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page impressions, the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries, and also hosts the regions largest finance community.

Press contact:

Felix Rentzsch

Head of Communications

Phone: +49 (0)176 4165 0721

Mail: f.rentzsch@smartbroker-holding.de

Investor Relations contact:

Sabrina Kassmannhuber

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500

Mail: ir@smartbroker-holding.de