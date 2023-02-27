|
27.02.2023 11:01:47
EQS-News: Smartbroker Holding AG: Invitation to the Earnings Call for the preliminary FY 2022 results
Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,
CEO, André Kolbinger and CFO, Roland Nicklaus will present the results and provide an outlook on the current fiscal year. The earnings call and the subsequent Q&A session will be held in German.
https://montegaconnect.de/event/kx4u86m6u5yikncuo4ih9v5c0hhefq22
Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2023
Time: 11 a.m. (CEST)
About the Smartbroker Group
The Smartbroker Group operates the Smartbroker a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo brokers. In addition, the Group operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page impressions, the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries, and also hosts the regions largest finance community.
Press contact:
Felix Rentzsch
Head of Communications
Phone: +49 (0)176 4165 0721
Mail: f.rentzsch@smartbroker-holding.de
Investor Relations contact:
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Mail: ir@smartbroker-holding.de
