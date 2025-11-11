EQS-News: Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC: SMKG) Announces 100 Day Token Offering and Token Listing Program Accelerating Projects From Space to Earth and Under the Sea

EQS-News: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc / Key word(s): Financial

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is emerging as a leader in Real-World Assets “RWA” and “Utility” Tokenization with its 100 Day Digitization program. Now with clients Tokenizing the future of the new frontier “SPACE”, Under-Water assets to In-ground assets.

The company capitalized early in the sector to develop its Paytech technology into Treasury and Blockchain management of Tokens. This development has allowed the company to strategically reach into new sectors providing technology and services to develop into IEO and ICO offerings with small to mid-tier Crypto Exchanges globally to distribute the offerings.

NEW YORK, NY - November 11, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG), a trailblazer in FinTech, Digital Assets and PayTech innovation, provides Platforms as a Service “PAAS” proprietary portfolio of over 22 white-label platforms and embedded payment technologies, SMKG empowers enterprises to digitize and tokenize assets across sectors including Payments, Mining Resources, Digital Energy, Cybersecurity, Aerospace, Real Estate, Patents, Bonds, Luxury Items, Gaming and Vouchers. These tokens are designed to unlock liquidity, enhance transparency, and create new investment pathways for traditionally illiquid assets .

Our Mission

To empower early-stage crypto ventures with the liquidity infrastructure they need to thrive - from pre-launch strategy to post-ICO or IEO market stabilization.

What We Do

Liquidity provisioning for startup ICOs to ensure healthy token circulation and investor confidence

for startup ICOs to ensure healthy token circulation and investor confidence Market-making services to reduce volatility and enhance price stability

to reduce volatility and enhance price stability Global reach with tailored solutions for diverse regulatory environments and tokenomics models

with tailored solutions for diverse regulatory environments and tokenomics models Strategic advisory for token launch, exchange listings, and investor engagement

100-Day Strategic Plan: Exchange Listings, Liquidity, and Treasury Management

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. is executing bold 100-day road maps to accelerate token adoption and market integration:

Multi-Exchange Listings

Leveraging existing relationships with 40+ exchanges to streamline onboarding and compliance.

to streamline onboarding and compliance. Coordinating with legal and regulatory partners to ensure jurisdictional readiness across North America, Europe, Caribbean, SE Asia and finalizing partnerships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alongside Dubai.

Liquidity Management

Establishing liquidity pools for each token offering to support market depth and price stability.

for each token offering to support market depth and price stability. Integrating DeFi protocols for automated market making and yield generation.

for automated market making and yield generation. Partnering with custodians and liquidity providers to ensure cross-chain interoperability.

Treasury Operations

Deploying treasury management tools to track on-chain and off-chain token flows .

. Allocating token reserves for ecosystem incentives , staking rewards, and strategic partnerships.

, staking rewards, and strategic partnerships. Implementing real-world asset valuation models to maintain transparency and investor confidence.

Blockchain Infrastructure & Token Utility

SMKG’s platforms are built on Ethereum-compatible frameworks, popular layer 1 blockhain protocols like Solana with support for NFTs, smart contracts, and cross-chain bridges. The company’s OriginatorX platform enables seamless token creation, distribution, and lifecycle audit management, while its PayTech suite ensures real-world utility through embedded payments and loyalty systems.

“Our 100-day plan is designed to bring real-world assets into the blockchain economy with speed, compliance, and liquidity,” said Massimo Barone, CEO of SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. “We’re not just launching tokens - we’re building ecosystems. We have aligned with Brokerage firms and Private Equity firms to develop the clients strategy throughout their journey. Furthermore, benefiting from the Genius Act in the USA, the company is prepared to enter the launch of its own "Utility Coin" for its much coveted Paytech Token."

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) is a boutique technology company, providing Digital Transformation, Business Intelligence and Commerce Strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications for Banking4.0, Web3.0 and Digital Payments4.0. With an established financial network and FX infrastructure, SmartCard empowers its partners to expand globally, offering secure, compliant, and connected digital ecosystems for financial growth.

