Smart Card Marketing Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A0JJ7W / ISIN: US8316851026
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15.04.2026 19:32:51
EQS-News: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCID: SMKG) Corporate Update on PaaS Portfolio Expansion, PayTech Infrastructure, BaaS Enablement, and Global Client Growth
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EQS-News: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc
/ Key word(s): Financial
NEW YORK - April 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCID: SMKG), a global provider of FinTech, PayTech, and Digital Transformation platforms, today issued a corporate update highlighting the company’s expanded Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) portfolio, strengthened PayTech infrastructure, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities, and its growing roster of domestic and international financial-sector clients.
Expanding Global Client Base Across Financial and Enterprise Sectors
SMKG continues to accelerate adoption of its platforms across multiple jurisdictions, with clients that include:
*This diversified client ecosystem underscores SMKG’s role as a technology enabler for regulated financial institutions, payment operators, and sector-specific digital platforms. With more coming in niche configurations for global card scheme member issuer banks architected by SMKG.
Advancing a Multi-Stack PaaS Portfolio
SMKG’s PaaS suite is engineered for rapid deployment, white-label licensing, and multi-tenant scalability. The portfolio includes:
Each platform is designed for white-label adoption, enabling banks, enterprises, and government agencies to deploy branded digital ecosystems with minimal integration friction. The company delivers two delivery models; the first virtual terminal configured with api as a saas, the second delivery model configured white label provisioned PaaS with financial sponsors ready to underwrite.
Strengthening the PayTech Infrastructure Layer
SMKG’s PayTech stack provides the backbone for global digital payments modernization:
This infrastructure supports Banks, Neo/Thrift Banks, Credit Unions, MSBs, EMIs, and Fintech operators seeking to scale digital payments with compliance and operational resilience.
Expanding Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Enablement
SMKG’s BaaS framework provides a modular, regulatory-aligned foundation for digital banking and embedded finance:
The BaaS stack enables regulated partners to launch digital banking products and sector-specific financial services with speed and compliance assurance.
Positioning for Global Growth
“SMKG’s evolution into a multi-stack PaaS, PayTech, and BaaS provider reflects our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade digital infrastructure across key global sectors,” said Massimo Barone, CEO of SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. “Our expanding client base - from Banks and MSBs to EMIs and Fintech joint ventures - demonstrates the market’s demand for scalable, compliant, and rapidly deployable financial technology. Our aim is to drastically reduce timelines for customers and provide financial sponsors to our global customers.”
The company continues to advance its regulatory roadmap, strengthen cross-border partnerships, compliance tooling and expand its deployment pipeline across Banking, Payments, Retail, Aerospace, Mining, Energy, and Merchant Acquiring verticals.
About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC: SMKG) is a global leader in PaaS offering specialized e-Commerce, Cloud, and Mobility applications, delivering white-label solutions to the PayTech, FinTech and Digital Asset markets. The company’s portfolio spans payment orchestration, digital banking, digital compliance, treasury reconciliation and marketplace technologies, serving clients across multiple industries and geographies.
Keeping its core as a boutique technology company, providing Digital Transformation, Business Intelligence and Commerce Strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications for Banking4.0, Web3.0 and Digital Payments4.0. With an established financial network and FX infrastructure, SMKG empowers its partners and clients to expand globally, offering secure, compliant, and connected digital payment ecosystems for financial growth.
For more info visit https://www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at https://www.emphasispay.com
We seek a safe harbor.
For additional enquiries & Enterprise Program connect with:
CEO, Massimo Barone
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
OTC:SMKG Ph: 1-844-843-7296
Follow us on Social Media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartcard-marketing-systems-inc/
News Source: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc
15.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc
|United States
|ISIN:
|US8316851026
|EQS News ID:
|2309306
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2309306 15.04.2026 CET/CEST
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