|
05.05.2023 09:15:03
EQS-News: SMC Research confirms buy recommendation for aifinyo share: target price EUR 42.80
|
EQS-News: aifinyo AG
/ Key word(s): Research Update
SMC Research confirms buy recommendation for aifinyo share: target price EUR 42.80
Berlin, 05 May 2023 Following the strong figures for 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, SMC Research has confirmed its buy recommendation for the aifinyo AG share. The analysts' target price is EUR 42.80 (current price: EUR 14.20).
Unaffected by the turbulences in the fintech sector, aifinyo continued its profitable growth with high dy-namics and was able to increase the processed transaction volume by 42% to EUR 105.9 million in the first quarter. This was also increasingly reflected in earnings, with EBIT almost doubling year-on-year to EUR 622 thousand or improving by 58.5% when adjusted for special charges from the acquisition of Billomat in 2022.
This would mean that aifinyo is well on the way to achieving the earnings improvement forecast by SMC for 2023. For the time being, the analysts have left their estimates for total output and earnings for the operator of a cloud-based smart billment platform for the management, financing and payment of bills, which is unique in Germany, unchanged. The price target of EUR 42.80 is far above the current level. The aifinyo share had suffered mas-sively from the negative sentiment for fintechs last year. However, the technology company has in the meantime been able to sufficiently prove that the business model is not affected by this at all, according to SMC. The analysts assume that this will also be more strongly rewarded on the stock market in the future.
Download the full SMC study for free:
About aifinyo
The shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) of aifinyo AG are listed on Xetra as well as in m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial services provider and aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment services provider.
For further information, visit www.aifinyo.de
Responsible
Financial media & investor relations contact
05.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aifinyo AG
|Friedrichstr. 94
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@aifinyo.de
|Internet:
|https://www.aifinyo.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G8XP9, DE000A3E5CQ8
|WKN:
|A2G8XP, A3E5CQ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1625081
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1625081 05.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu aifinyo AGmehr Nachrichten
|
05.05.23
|EQS-News: SMC Research confirms buy recommendation for aifinyo share: target price EUR 42.80 (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|EQS-News: SMC Research bestätigt Kaufempfehlung für aifinyo-Aktie: Kursziel 42,80 EUR (EQS Group)
|
02.05.23
|EQS-News: Fintech aifinyo AG nach Rekordjahr auch im Q1 2023 auf profitablem Wachstumskurs (EQS Group)
|
02.05.23
|EQS-News: Fintech aifinyo AG after record year on track for profitable growth in Q1 2023 (EQS Group)
|
24.01.23
|EQS-News: Fintech aifinyo AG after strong Q4 with record figures for 2022: gross profit +75%. (EQS Group)
|
24.01.23
|EQS-News: Fintech aifinyo AG nach starkem Q4 mit Rekordzahlen für 2022: Rohertrag +75 % (EQS Group)
|
20.01.23
|EQS-DD: aifinyo AG: SMII GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
Analysen zu aifinyo AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|aifinyo AG
|14,60
|5,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.