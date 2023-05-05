EQS-News: SMC Research confirms buy recommendation for aifinyo share: target price EUR 42.80

EQS-News: aifinyo AG / Key word(s): Research Update

SMC Research confirms buy recommendation for aifinyo share: target price EUR 42.80



05.05.2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMC Research confirms buy recommendation for aifinyo share: target price EUR 42.80

Berlin, 05 May 2023 Following the strong figures for 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, SMC Research has confirmed its buy recommendation for the aifinyo AG share. The analysts' target price is EUR 42.80 (current price: EUR 14.20).

Unaffected by the turbulences in the fintech sector, aifinyo continued its profitable growth with high dy-namics and was able to increase the processed transaction volume by 42% to EUR 105.9 million in the first quarter. This was also increasingly reflected in earnings, with EBIT almost doubling year-on-year to EUR 622 thousand or improving by 58.5% when adjusted for special charges from the acquisition of Billomat in 2022.

This would mean that aifinyo is well on the way to achieving the earnings improvement forecast by SMC for 2023. For the time being, the analysts have left their estimates for total output and earnings for the operator of a cloud-based smart billment platform for the management, financing and payment of bills, which is unique in Germany, unchanged. The price target of EUR 42.80 is far above the current level. The aifinyo share had suffered mas-sively from the negative sentiment for fintechs last year. However, the technology company has in the meantime been able to sufficiently prove that the business model is not affected by this at all, according to SMC. The analysts assume that this will also be more strongly rewarded on the stock market in the future.

Download the full SMC study for free:

https://www.smc-research.com/unternehmen/finanzen-fintech/aifinyo-ag

About aifinyo

aifinyo is the reliable smart billing partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers to automate the billing, financing and payment of invoices. For this purpose, the fintech operates a unique platform around invoice and liquidity management including uncomplicated financing solutions in the areas of factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. With Billomat, aifinyo also offers one of the leading cloud-based accounting systems in Germany, with which all invoice processes are handled simply and efficiently.

The shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) of aifinyo AG are listed on Xetra as well as in m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial services provider and aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment services provider.

For further information, visit www.aifinyo.de

Responsible

aifinyo AG

Friedrichstraße 94, 10117 Berlin

Tel.: 0351 / 896 933 10, E-Mail: presse@aifinyo.de

Financial media & investor relations contact

Fabian Lorenz

Tel.: 0221 / 29831588, E-Mail: lorenz@florenz-kommunikation.de