SMT Scharf Aktie
WKN DE: A3DRAE / ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2
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28.10.2026 16:41:33
EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG adjusts its forecast for FY 2026 and continues to implement strategic initiatives
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EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG
/ Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
SMT Scharf AG adjusts its forecast for FY 2026 and continues to implement strategic initiatives
Hamm, 28 October 2026 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN A3DRAE; ISIN DE000A3DRAE2), one of the world’s leading suppliers of bespoke transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, generated consolidated revenue of EUR 51.5 million in the first nine months of 2026 based on preliminary figures (9M/2025: EUR 70.9 million) and reported operating earnings (EBIT) of EUR 0.0 million (9M/2025: EUR 2.4 million). Performance was primarily impacted by lower investment activity in the relevant markets for coal mining and tunnel logistics, which led to a significant decline in new systems business compared with the same period of the previous year. In addition to lower contribution margins due to reduced revenue, the result in the third quarter was burdened by the unexpected termination of a tunnel project in the Middle East. This resulted in non-recurring charges of EUR 0.6 million from the recognition of provisions.
Against this backdrop, and given the expectation that customers’ willingness to invest will remain subdued in the fourth quarter, the Managing Board has adjusted its forecast for the 2026 financial year and now expects consolidated revenue of between EUR 75 million and EUR 85 million, compared with the previous forecast range of EUR 95 million to EUR 115 million. EBIT is now expected to range between EUR -0.5 million and EUR -1.5 million, compared with the previous forecast range of EUR 1 million to EUR 2 million.
Longjiao Wang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SMT Scharf AG, comments: “We remain focused on consistently implementing our adopted strategy and expanding our business with an extended product portfolio. To this end, we are pursuing targeted sales partnerships, for example with the CFH Group in Kazakhstan and South Africa, and continue to develop our electromobility product portfolio in close cooperation with selected partners. For example, our 19-seat personnel carrier and 8-tonne cargo vehicle have already received MA certification in China, confirming their suitability for safe use in potentially explosive underground environments. Although subdued investment activity in the mining equipment market is weighing on our business in the short term, we continue to see attractive business prospects for the SMT Scharf Group in the medium and long term.”
The full quarterly report as of 30 September 2026 will be published on 29 October 2026.
The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide primarily in hard coal mines as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 35 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf’s diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, it is advancing the development and manufacture of battery-powered transport solutions. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group operates its own subsidiaries in seven countries and has agents around the world. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at www.smtscharf.com.
Investor Relations
28.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMT Scharf AG
|Römerstrasse 104
|59075 Hamm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 2381 960-01
|Fax:
|+49 2381 960-311
|E-mail:
|info@smtscharf.com
|Internet:
|www.smtscharf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DRAE2
|WKN:
|A3DRAE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28
|EQS News ID:
|2424012
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2424012 28.10.2026 CET/CEST
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