EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG continues advancing its Strategy 2026 to expand the sales regions and product portfolio for business growth

EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

SMT Scharf AG continues advancing its Strategy 2026 to expand the sales regions and product portfolio for business growth



19.03.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMT Scharf AG continues advancing its Strategy 2026 to expand the sales regions and product portfolio for business growth

Expansion of sales regions through a new exclusive cooperation with CFH Group in Kazakhstan

Furthermore, expansion of sales product portfolio through a new exclusive sales cooperation for CFH Group’s products in South Africa

Continuing of Strategy 2026 to position SMT Scharf to meet growing demand in underground mining with high-quality transport solutions

Hamm, 19 March 2026 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN A3DRAE; ISIN DE000A3DRAE2), one of the world’s leading suppliers of bespoke transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, is advancing its Strategy 2026 to realign the global business activities in underground mining and tunneling. Against this backdrop, the strategic focus is on optimizing the global supply chain efficiency and integrating the Group's locations, as well as diversifying the product portfolio as part of the overall strategy in the field of electromobility and intelligent transport solutions for global increasing low-emission demand.

In addition to the product diversification with the development of light electric vehicles (LEVs) and battery-powered monorails, as well as the structural changes within the Group to make the Company more efficient and better realize synergies, SMT Scharf implemented further measures as part of its Strategy 2026. SMT Scharf has entered into an exclusive agreement with the CFH Group for South Africa and Kazakhstan markets. CFH Group is a globally active provider of air technology and environmental solutions for the mining and tunneling industries. Under the agreement, CFH Group will serve as an exclusive dealer for all SMT Scharf Group products in Kazakhstan via CFT Kazakhstan T.O.O. Besides, SMT Scharf will serve as an exclusive dealer for all CFH Group products in South Africa via its subsidiary SMT Scharf Africa (Pty.) Ltd.

The agreement lays the groundwork to initiate and strengthen local footprint, and aims to integrate products available across the Group, and is also intended to leverage synergies within the Group. The existing key markets such as China and Poland will continue to play a central role for SMT Scharf. The Company continues to explore opportunities for expansion into additional markets in the future.

"With the Strategy 2026, we aim to enable SMT Scharf to better serve the demand for low-emission, high-quality transport solutions in underground mining and tunnel logistics in the future. To achieve this, we will continue to develop our product portfolio in a targeted manner, particularly with regard to customer demand in the field of electromobility, and leverage synergies within the Group. Our cooperation with two Chinese suppliers in the field of LEVs strengthens the strategic development of our portfolio. The exclusive cooperation now established with CFH Group for the Kazakh and South African market represents an important step in driving our expansion into relevant mining markets worldwide," explains Longjiao Wang, CEO of SMT Scharf AG.

Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide primarily in hard coal mines as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 35 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf’s diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, it is advancing the development and manufacture of battery-powered transport solutions. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group operates its own subsidiaries in seven countries and has agents around the world. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at www.smtscharf.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

Email: burbach@cometis.de