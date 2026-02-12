EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG drives strategic business development forward with targeted measures 

EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

SMT Scharf AG drives strategic business development forward with targeted measures



12.02.2026 / 13:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMT Scharf AG drives strategic business development forward with targeted measures

Signing of two non-binding memorandums of understanding with Chinese suppliers for the joint development of light electric vehicles (LEVs)

Battery-powered transport solutions for underground coal and non-coal mining and tunnel logistics offer attractive market potential and address changing customer needs

SMT Scharf increases stake in Xinsha to 51%; renaming of Xinsha to SMT Scharf (China) Co., Ltd. planned

Suspension of operations at the Canadian subsidiary as part of the consistent implementation of the strategy

Hamm, 12 February 2026 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN A3DRAE; ISIN DE000A3DRAE2), one of the world’s leading suppliers of bespoke transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, has initiated various operational and structural measures as part of its strategic business development. As one of these measures, SMT Scharf has signed two respective non-binding memorandums of understanding (MoU) with Chinese suppliers in the field of light electric vehicles (LEVs), i.e. Delta Industrial Intelligent Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. and Shanxi Tiandi Coal Mining Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. The aim of the cooperation is to strengthen SMT Scharf's product portfolio as part of overall strategy in the field of electromobility and intelligence, whereas the SMT Scharf Group is undertaking final steps on the European ATEX Certification for the lithium battery-powered monorail product of the joint venture Shandong Xinsha Equipment Monorail Co., Ltd. (‘Xinsha’). Thus, the Group is able to serve customer needs even better in the future.

Under the memorandums of understanding, the parties plan to develop lithium battery-powered transport solutions for use in underground coal and non-coal mining and tunnel construction sites, thereby meeting the growing demand for low-emission and energy-efficient transport solutions. The conclusion of binding agreements with either or both parties are subject to further negotiations. The parties aim to negotiate and, subject to agreement, finalize definitive contracts by mid-2026. Product development and manufacturing is expected to mainly take place in China and will be supported across the group by the subsidiaries of the SMT Scharf Group. Xinsha is to play a crucial role within SMT Scharf Group to leverage the best industrial knowledge and advantage of Chinese lithium battery.

The integration of Xinsha into the SMT Scharf Group's global business is being driven forward by SMT Scharf AG's intention to increase its stake in Xinsha by 1% to 51% via its wholly owned subsidiary SMT Scharf GmbH. The acquisition of the majority stake enables Xinsha to be renamed SMT Scharf (China) Co., Ltd., thereby enhances the brand positioning in the core market in China. The increase in the shareholding serves to further optimize the governance and management structures as well as the operational integration of Xinsha into the SMT Scharf Group. In order to consolidate the Chinese market position, Xinsha currently also seeks to restructure its remaining 49% by attracting potential strategic investors from third party or within Shandong Energy Group, which will be notified if succeeded.

"Light electric vehicles offer attractive potential for underground mining, especially against the backdrop of increasing demands for emission reduction and efficiency. With the product development, we aim to create the conditions to specifically exploit the attractive opportunities in this product segment and tailor our range of intelligent transport solutions even better to the needs of our customers. The closer integration of Xinsha into the SMT Scharf Group through the acquisition of a majority stake will help us to realise our ambitious plans in the field of light electric vehicles," explains Longjiao Wang, CEO of SMT Scharf AG.

As a further structural measure, the Canadian subsidiary RDH Mining Equipment Ltd., based in Alban, Ontario, will cease operations. The main reason for this is that expectations regarding the further development of the product range and profitability could not be met on a long-term basis. The future role of the company within the Group is still open and is currently being reviewed in detail.

Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide primarily in hard coal mines as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 35 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf’s diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, the product range has been successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group operates its own subsidiaries in seven countries and has agents around the world. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at www.smtscharf.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

Email: burbach@cometis.de