EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG is successfully pursuing its strategy in the field of electric mobility 

EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

SMT Scharf AG is successfully pursuing its strategy in the field of electric mobility



28.05.2026 / 10:10 CET/CEST

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SMT Scharf AG is successfully pursuing its strategy in the field of electric mobility

Legally binding cooperation agreement signed with CCTEG (Taiyuan) Times Power Technology Co., Ltd. for joint development of light electric vehicles (LEVs)

Targeting underground coal and non-coal mining as well as tunnel logistics in global markets

Development and prototype production expected to be completed by the end of 2026

Hamm, 28 May 2026 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN A3DRAE; ISIN DE000A3DRAE2), one of the world’s leading suppliers of bespoke transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, has taken a further step forward in its strategic transformation. Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding in February 2026, SMT Scharf has now entered into a legally binding cooperation agreement with CCTEG (Taiyuan) Times Power Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Shanxi Tiandi Coal Mining Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. Both parties commit to jointly developing LEVs for global markets based on explosion-proof lithium-powered electric command vehicles supplied by Times Power, which have been successfully operating in numerous Chinese underground coal mines for many years. The development and prototype production process is expected to take several months and be completed by the end of 2026.

The development and manufacture activities will primarily be carried out in China, with Xinsha playing a crucial role to leverage the best industrial knowledge and advantage of Chinese lithium battery. Sales, market distributions and certification activities will be driven forward by the global subsidiaries of the SMT Scharf Group. The products will be suitable for use in underground coal and non-coal mining as well as tunnel construction sites, thereby meeting the growing demand for low-emission and energy-efficient transport solutions. The required certifications for the various markets, including China, Europe and other mining markets, will be obtained by SMT Scharf.

Longjiao Wang, CEO of SMT Scharf AG, explains: "The cooperation with Times Power has established a strong foundation for our strategic transformation toward low-emission and energy-efficient transport solutions. The global energy supply challenges arising from recent geopolitical tensions have increased mining customers’ interest in and demand for LEVs. It creates strong opportunities to diversify our product portfolio and tailor our range of intelligent transport solutions even better to our customers’ needs. The cooperation will combine the engineering, quality control, underground mining and tunnelling expertise of the SMT Scharf Group with the efficient manufacturing capabilities and comprehensive lithium battery know-how of the Chinese team."

Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide primarily in hard coal mines as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 35 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf’s diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, it is advancing the development and manufacture of battery-powered transport solutions. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group operates its own subsidiaries in seven countries and has agents around the world. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at www.smtscharf.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

Email: burbach@cometis.de