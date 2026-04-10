EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG publishes final figures for the 2025 fiscal year 

EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

SMT Scharf AG publishes final figures for the 2025 fiscal year



10.04.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

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SMT Scharf AG publishes final figures for the 2025 fiscal year

Consolidated revenue lifted to EUR 103.9 million in 2025

Operating result (EBIT) stands at EUR 2.6 million, EBIT margin of 2.6%

Consistent implementation of Strategy 2026 involving development of light electric vehicles and battery-powered monorails as well as the optimization of Group structures creates preconditions for profitable growth

Forecast 2026: Consolidated revenue of between EUR 95 million and EUR 115 million and EBIT in the range of EUR 1 million to EUR 2 million anticipated

Hamm, 10 April 2026 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN A3DRAE; ISIN DE000A3DRAE2), one of the world’s leading suppliers of bespoke transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, has generated revenue of EUR 103.9 million in the 2025 fiscal year according to final figures. This corresponds to a year-on-year revenue growth rate of 9.4% (2024: EUR 95.0 million). Group revenue is therefore within the forecast corridor of EUR 100 million to EUR 120 million, which was adjusted in August 2025. The joint venture company Shandong Xinsha Monorail Co., Ltd. ("Xinsha"), which was fully consolidated for the first time in 2025 for the entire reporting period, made a significant contribution to Group revenue for the year as a whole. Significant growth in the Tunnel Logistics segment also contributed to the positive revenue trend.

The operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR 2.6 million in the 2025 financial year (2024: EUR 4.8 million) and thereby slightly exceeded the most recent forecast corridor of EUR 0.5 million to EUR 2.5 million. Accordingly, the EBIT margin (in relation to operating performance) reached 2.6% (2024: 4.7%). Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.81 EUR (2024: EUR 1.02).

Due to generally subdued demand in the relevant mining markets, the new equipment business was down slightly by 2.2% to EUR 44.0 million in 2025 (2024: EUR 45.0 million). In contrast, sales in the spare parts and service business climbed to EUR 59.8 million (2024: EUR 49.9 million), which corresponds to significant gains of 19.8%.

Coal mining accounted for 77.4% (2024: 75.8%) and continues to represent the most important sales segment. Mainly due to the full consolidation of Xinsha, revenue in this segment rose to EUR 80.4 million (2024: EUR 72.0 million). Sales in the tunnel segment also increased significantly to EUR 12.0 million (2024: EUR 10.5 million), equaling a Group revenue share of 11.6%. The main reason for this development was the successful progress made in executing a major project in the Middle East. Mineral mining generated revenue of EUR 9.0 million (2024: EUR 10.1 million), thereby achieving a 8.7% share of Group revenue. In the Other Industries segment, revenue amounted to EUR 2.5 million (2024: EUR 2.4 million).

In terms of regions, China remained the most important sales market. In view of the full consolidation of Xinsha, revenue there was up significantly to EUR 57.5 million or a total of 55.3% of Group revenue (2024: 46.2%). As additional, significant core markets, Poland achieved revenue of EUR 11.9 million (2024: EUR 12.9 million) while the Africa region recorded EUR 8.1 million (2024: EUR 7.7 million). Against the backdrop of the ongoing sanctions situation, Russia posted revenue of EUR 7.4 million (2024: EUR 12.9 million), while Germany accounted for EUR 4.2 million (2024: EUR 3.2 million).

Overall, incoming orders totaled EUR 88.6 million in the reporting year (2024: 103.9 million) due to the challenging market conditions and restrained investment propensity. As a result, the order book as of 31 December 2025 stood at EUR 26.9 million (31 December 2024: EUR 31.5 million).

As Longjiao Wang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SMT Scharf AG, outlined: "In the 2025 fiscal year, we have seen that SMT Scharf is operating in a challenging market environment, while there are nevertheless attractive growth opportunities in the mining equipment market over the medium and long term. Pursuing our Strategy 2026, we aim to create the conditions to better serve changing customer requirements and, in particular, the growing demand for low-emission, intelligent transportation solutions. At the same time, we are committed to further improving our operational efficiency and international cooperation within the Group in order to achieve profitable growth."

SMT Scharf AG had previously forecast consolidated revenue in a bracket between EUR 95 million and EUR 115 million and EBIT in a range between EUR 1 million and EUR 2 million. The revenue and earnings forecast for 2026 takes the expected one-off earnings effects from the strategic realignment of the company into account.

The full 2025 annual report will be published later today at www.smtscharf.com in the Investor Relations section.

Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide primarily in hard coal mines as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 35 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf’s diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, it is advancing the development and manufacture of battery-powered transport solutions. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group operates its own subsidiaries in seven countries and has agents around the world. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at www.smtscharf.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

Email: burbach@cometis.de

