EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG publishes results for the first quarter of 2026

EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

SMT Scharf AG publishes results for the first quarter of 2026



29.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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SMT Scharf AG publishes results for the first quarter of 2026

Consolidated revenue down significantly to EUR 14.2 million in Q1 2026

Operating earnings (EBIT) of EUR -0.3 million

Strategic measures successfully driven forward as part of Strategy 2026

Managing Board confirms revenue and earnings forecast for 2026

Hamm, 29 April 2026 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN A3DRAE; ISIN DE000A3DRAE2), one of the world’s leading suppliers of bespoke transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, is publishing today its figures for the first three months of the 2026 fiscal year. In the first quarter of 2026, SMT Scharf adopted its Strategy 2026 geared to positioning the company for sustained positive business growth. One focus is on the further development of the product portfolio in the electromobility area. In February 2026, SMT Scharf signed memorandums of understanding with two Chinese partners for the joint development of light electric vehicles (LEVs) in order to tap into the growing demand for low-emission transport solutions in underground mining. In addition, an exclusive agreement was concluded with the CFH Group for the markets in South Africa and Kazakhstan.

Against the backdrop of a challenging market environment, SMT Scharf generated consolidated revenue* of EUR 14.2 million in the first quarter of 2026. This was significantly below the level of the first quarter of the previous year (Q1/2025: EUR 22.9 million). The decline in revenue was primarily due to weaker business development in China and lower revenue in the Tunnel Logistics segment, where a major project in the Middle East had delivered a positive effect in the first quarter of the previous year.

The earnings from operating activities (EBIT) for the first quarter of 2026 decreased to EUR -0.3 million (Q1/2025: EUR 1.2 million). The decline in earnings compared to the same quarter of the previous year is mainly due to the lower level of revenue. This resulted in an EBIT margin (in relation to operating performance) of -1.9% in the reporting period compared to 4.4% in the same period of the previous year.

In the new systems business, SMT Scharf recorded significantly lower revenue of EUR 3.1 million in the first three months of 2026 due to weaker business in China, compared with EUR 11.4 million in the first quarter of the previous year. Revenue in the service and spare parts business amounted to EUR 2.6 million and EUR 8.5 million, respectively (Q1 2025: EUR 2.8 million and EUR 8.7 million), and remained roughly at the previous year’s level.

With a look to the international core markets, China remained the most important sales market in the first quarter of 2026, accounting for 59.9% of consolidated revenue. However, revenue there fell to EUR 8.5 million (Q1/2025: EUR 9.5 million). In Poland, SMT Scharf also recorded a year-on-year decline in revenue to EUR 1.8 million (Q1/2025: EUR 3.2 million). Revenue in Russia fell to EUR 0.9 million against the backdrop of the ongoing sanctions situation (Q1/2025: EUR 3.2 million). Furthermore, SMT Scharf generated revenue of EUR 2.1 million in Africa in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1/2025: EUR 2.5 million), in the Americas of EUR 0.2 million (Q1/2025: EUR 0.3 million) and in Germany of EUR 0.2 million (Q1/2025: EUR 0.5 million).

In terms of segments, SMT Scharf's revenue was distributed as follows: In the Coal Mining segment, SMT Scharf generated revenue of EUR 11.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1/2025: EUR 14.5 million). In mineral mining, revenue amounted to EUR 2.3 million (Q1/2025: EUR 2.8 million). The Tunnel Logistics segment recorded a significant decline to EUR 0.3 million (Q1/2025: EUR 5.2 million), which is mainly due to a major project realized in the Middle East in the previous year.

At EUR 11.4 million, incoming orders in the first quarter of 2026 were down slightly on the previous year's figure of EUR 13.0 million due to an unchanged investment reticence in the international mining markets. The order backlog as of the 31 March 2026 reporting date amounted to EUR 24.1 million (31 March 2025: EUR 21.9 million).

Longjiao Wang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SMT Scharf AG, explains: "In the 2026 financial year, we will focus on the strategic transformation initiated at the outset of the year. To this end, we will press ahead with the defined measures geared to making the Group more efficient and profitable. At the same time, we are developing our product portfolio in a targeted manner, addressing new technologies and tapping into additional markets. In this way, we are creating the foundation for serving the growing demand for low-emission and intelligent transport solutions even better, while further strengthening our operational performance and cooperation within the Group."

Despite the subdued start to the current fiscal year, the Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG confirms its revenue and earnings forecast and continues to anticipate consolidated revenue of between EUR 95 million and EUR 115 million and EBIT in a corridor of EUR 1 million to EUR 2 million for 2026.

The full report for the first quarter of 2026 will be published later today at www.smtscharf.com in the Investor Relations section.

* The reported revenue for the first quarter of 2026 and the corresponding quarter of the previous year includes revenue from continuing and discontinued operations.

Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide primarily in hard coal mines as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 35 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf’s diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, it is advancing the development and manufacture of battery-powered transport solutions. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group operates its own subsidiaries in seven countries and has agents around the world. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at www.smtscharf.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

E-mail: burbach@cometis.de