EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG reports significant revenue and earnings growth in 2022

SMT Scharf AG reports significant revenue and earnings growth in 2022



23.03.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Consolidated revenue of EUR 93.7 million in FY 2022

Operating profit (EBIT) improves by double-digit rate to EUR 14.3 million

Hamm, March 23, 2023 SMT Scharf AG (WKN 575198, ISIN DE000A3DRAE2), one of the worlds leading suppliers of customised transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, achieved significant year-on-year revenue and earnings growth in the 2022 fiscal year, on the basis of preliminary results, and met its guidance. Consolidated revenue increased to EUR 93.7 million in 2022, thereby reaching the guidance level of more than EUR 92.0 million (2021: EUR 85.9 million). This represents significant year-on-year revenue growth of 9.1 %.

In addition, SMT Scharf achieved a consolidated operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 14.3 million in 2022 fiscal year, on the basis of preliminary results (2021: EUR 11.2 million). This marked year-on-year earnings growth of 27.7 % enabled SMT Scharf to meet its most recent EBIT guidance for 2022 of more than EUR 14.0 million.

Hans Joachim Theiss, CEO of SMT Scharf AG, comments: In 2022, SMT Scharfs business performed significantly better than originally expected, despite the great uncertainty and volatility in the market environment. Our strategic initiatives enabled us to expand our business in the international core markets. We continuously made great efforts to offset the constraints in international supply chains. In addition to the release of a provision, both strong demand in the new equipment business as well as growth in the traditionally high-margin after-sales business made a considerable contribution to the significant earnings growth we achieved.

The complete report for the 2022 fiscal year will be published on April 11, 2023, in the Investor Relations area of www.smtscharf.com.



Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. Its main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. Such systems are required in order to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on gradients of up to 30 degrees. SMT Scharf also supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharfs diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, the product range has been successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group is active with subsidiaries in seven countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. SMT Scharf generates a large share of its revenue in growing foreign markets such as China, Russia, Poland and South Africa.



