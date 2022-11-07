EQS-News: SNP Completes CEO Transition: Dr. Jens Amail to Take Over as New CEO in January 2023

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel

SNP Completes CEO Transition: Dr. Jens Amail to Take Over as New CEO in January 2023



Heidelberg, November 7, 2022 With effect from January 16, 2023, the Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Jens Amail as Managing Director and new CEO of SNP. He is an internationally experienced manager in the software and services industry with extensive transformation expertise in Europe, the USA and Asia. Current CEO Michael Eberhardt will support Jens Amail in assuming the role of CEO and will remain with the company until the end of March 2023 for this purpose.

Jens Amail is joining the company from SAP SE, where he is currently responsible for the Greater China region as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Jens Amail has been with SAP since 2008 and has held various management positions, including Managing Director for the UK & Ireland region, Senior Vice President Cloud Solutions Europe in EMEA, and Senior Vice President of Services Industries. Born in Mannheim, Germany, he worked for the Siemens Group for over 10 years before joining SAP, which included many years in various management positions in the USA.

Jens Amail combines all the necessary elements that we need to massively expand SNPs presence in Europe, the USA and Asia in the coming years, says Richard Roy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE. In addition to a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the combination of international networking, excellent industry knowledge and many years of top management experience in various industries makes Jens Amail the ideal choice for the position of CEO. The structured process for succession planning at the top of the company has therefore been completed successfully.

A manager with international experience, Jens Amail has worked all over the world and lived in Germany, the UK, the USA and China. Jens Amail has an MBA in Computer Science and Business Administration and a PhD in Economics. He is married and has four children.

SNP is extremely well positioned within a very robust and growing market. The innovative software-based transformation approach enables companies to gain competitive advantages significantly faster and more efficiently. This is a fantastic opportunity both for our customers and for all of us at SNP, says Jens Amail. I look forward to continuing to consistently develop this potential together with SNPs employees as we embark on the next chapter in the development of SNP together.

As CEO, Jens Amail succeeds Michael Eberhardt, who will leave the company at his own request with effect from March 31, 2023. The Board of Directors would like to express its sincere thanks to Michael Eberhardt for his foresight, commitment and passion, and wishes him much happiness, health and creative energy in his future endeavors.

About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The data transformation platform CrystalBridge® and the SNP BLUEFIELDTM approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,300 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 167 million in the 2021 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

